2025: A Year of Music, Memories, and Community at c89.5!

As the final beats of 2025 fade out, we’re looking back at an incredible 12 months filled with unforgettable music, groundbreaking events, and the vibrant community that makes Seattle’s Home for Dance so special. From intimate performances with global stars to celebrating local pride and launching exciting new shows, our year was packed.

Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of our favorite highlights:

Up Close & Personal: The Sound Suite at W Seattle

We kicked off the year by bringing you closer than ever to the artists you love. Our exclusive Sound Suite sessions at the W Seattle delivered unforgettable moments:

HAYLA’s Intimate Performance: Fresh off her chart-topping success with “Visions of You,” Hayla treated our listeners to an incredibly personal performance, sharing stories and stripped-down versions of her hits in an intimate setting. It was a truly special experience to connect with the artist behind the year’s biggest track.

TOKiMONSTA’s Sonic Journey: The visionary artist TOKiMONSTA graced the Sound Suite, offering an exclusive glimpse into her unique sound and creative process. Her session was a masterclass in innovation, leaving everyone in attendance inspired.

Celebrating & Empowering: See Her Be Her

International Women’s Day took on a whole new meaning with “See Her Be Her”, an event produced on Saturday March 8th in collaboration with MMBASSY! It was a powerful day dedicated to celebrating and empowering women in music and beyond. We hosted insightful panels with industry leaders, followed by an exhilarating night of music featuring an all-female lineup of incredible DJs and artists. The energy was electric, and the message of support and equality resonated deeply within the c89.5 community.

Fresh Sounds & New Voices: Expanding the c89.5 Family

Our airwaves got even more exciting in 2025 with the introduction of new shows and hosts, further diversifying the sound of c89.5:

Color Theory with Madlon: Diving deep into the nuances of melodic bass, house and techno, Madlon brought her expert curation to Color Theory, quickly becoming a must-listen for electronic music aficionados.

Josh Dahlberg Joins Groove Gallery: The beloved show Groove Gallery welcomed new host and DJ Josh Dahlberg, who injected fresh energy, guest DJs and a keen ear for soulful and sophisticated grooves into the show.

Sub 49 Radio with Grayson Rose & James Gatz: For those craving the latest in progressive and melodic sounds, Grayson Rose and James Gatz launched Sub 49 Radio, delivering cutting-edge tracks and captivating mixes.

Spreading Love & Pride Across the Sound

Community is at the heart of c89.5, and nothing exemplified that more than our enthusiastic participation in Pride events throughout the Puget Sound! We were proud to join celebrations in Burien, White Center, Kitsap County, Seattle, and Kirkland, dancing alongside our LGBTQIA+ community and amplifying messages of love, acceptance, and inclusion.

Backyard Bash: Lake City Summer Fest

We love our roots! Being present in our own neighborhood for Lake City Summer Fest was a joy. It’s always fantastic to connect with listeners face-to-face, enjoy local talent, and soak up the summer vibes right here in the c89.5 backyard.

Spooktacular Skates: Our First Halloween Party!

To cap off the year with a truly unique event, we hosted our first-ever Halloween Party at Lynnwood Bowl and Skate! It was an evening of costumes, classic tunes, and good old-fashioned fun on wheels, proving that c89.5 knows how to throw a party, on and off the air!

Thank You, Seattle!

As we look ahead to 2026, we’re filled with gratitude for your continued support, your passion for music, and your incredible energy. Every listen, every donation, every event attended makes c89.5 more than just a radio station—it makes us a community.

