Meet the Host Picks of the Top 89 Countdown of 2025

Harmony Soleil
December 31, 2025
Graphic for C89.5's Top 89 Countdown 2025 featuring various album covers and presented by Seattle Center with the subtitle 'Host Picks' on a green abstract background.

The wait is almost over! Tonight, we reveal the definitive sound of the year with the c89.5 Top 89 Countdown! The list features the 89 biggest tracks that dominated our airwaves and defined dance music in 2025. From the anthems that stayed on repeat to the tracks that broke streaming records, we’re counting them down until we hit number one.

The c895 Top 89 is ranked by the year’s biggest hits but we also wanted to add some extra flavor to the broadcast. Once again, we’ve invited our legendary specialty show hosts, DJs and on-air personalities to share their personal favorite songs of 2025.

Keep an ear out for these Featured Extras sprinkled throughout the countdown! These hand-picked tracks represent the deep musical knowledge of the c89.5 crew, including: K-Pop Anthems that took the world by storm, vibe-heavy chill tracks perfect to get your morning going, local Seattle Gems from our very own backyard, mainstage house heaters that shook the clubs and more!

A massive thank you to our incredible hosts for curating these extras and for bringing their world-class shows to the c895 airwaves every single week.

Check out the full list of host picks below and listen for them on the full countdown tonight at 6pm!

James Gatz & Grayson Rose – Sub 49 Radio – ARLO, Daniel Allen & fkblnde “Bet You Didn’t Need”

Randy Schlager (Powermix) – “(You Gotta) Give It Up” Z Factor, Dave Lee ZR

Derrick Deep (The Vortex) – Unknown Artist – Wayside / Demeanour

Trent Von & Niko (New School + Ol’Skool) – Mike Post “Magnum PI Theme (Joi N’Juno Remix)

LowKeydIntheHouse (Wednesday Afternoons 3-5pm & DJ) – ALRT “DOPAMINE HIT”  (ft. Liam Elliott)

DJ Zuul & On the Edge Hosts – Mari Kattman “Anemia”

 

Josh Dahlberg (Groove Gallery) – Trinidadian Deep “Higher Baby”

Seth Bolin (Cafe Chill) – Pacific Coliseum “Understanding”

Madlon (Color Theory) – Seven Lions and Kerli “By the Light of The Moon”

Dakota Fox (K-Plus) – J-Hope feat. GloRilla “Killin’ It Girl”

Grandmixer GMS (Drive @ 5 & Planet Dance DJ) – Let The Music Take Control Grandmixer GMS

Mia Maya (Friday Mornings 10-12pm, DJ & Promotions/Events Manager) – CASSIMM, Dark Dhalia “If You Want”

Makenna Schumacker (Tuesday Mornings, 11-1pm) – Chris Lorenzo “Appetite”

The countdown kicks off tonight at 6:00 PM! Whether you’re getting ready for a party or ringing in the New Year on the move, make sure you’re locked in.

  • On-Air: 89.5 FM in Seattle

  • Online: Stream live at c895.org

  • App: Download the c89.5 App to listen anywhere in the world!

Happy New Year from the c89.5 team, here’s to a music-filled 2026!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

