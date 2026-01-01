FeaturedTop 89 Countdown

c895 Top 89 of ’25 – FULL LIST!

Harmony Soleil
January 1, 2026
5 min read
Promotional banner for C89.5's Top 89 Countdown 2025, featuring a colorful backdrop with stylized photographs of various artists, presented by Seattle Center. Includes text labels and a 'Full List' button.

Happy New Year, c89.5 family!

Our Top 89 Countdown is one of our favorite traditions, and we love sharing it with you. If you didn’t catch the full NYE broadcast or want to re-check the rankings of the year’s best dance music, the full playlist, including those exclusive extras and host picks, is ready for you!

Thank you for listening, supporting listener-powered radio, and dancing through 2025 with us! Cheers to another year of incredible music in 2026!

Position Artist Title Notes
1 Hayla Visions Of You
EX. #1 of 2024 Madelline I’m Only Here For The Beat
2 LADY GAGA Abracadabra (Kastra Remix)
3 ARTY x Louis III Lost In Loving You
4 Frank Walker feat. Alexander Stewart Crossfire
5 Lola Young Messy (Klutch Dance Remix)
6 D.O.D feat. NORTH Wrap Yourself Around Me
7 Austin Millz & Kah-Lo Hot & Mysterious
EX Calvin Harris & Florence Welch Sweet Nothing (D.O.D Remix) 2025 Featured Remix
8 Rufus Du Sol Break My Love
9 SUB FOCUS Push The Tempo (ft. Katy B)
10 Anyma ft. Ellie Goulding Hypnotized
11 BLOND_ISH, Stevie Appleton Never Walk Alone
EX Mike Posner Cooler Than Me (Daniel Allan Remix) 2025 Featured Remix
12 Tiesto feat. Soaky Siren Tantalizing
13 n8vboy Blessing
14 Marshmello, Ellie Goulding, Avaion Save My Love
EX Gabry Ponte Ghost New Music Showdown Valedictorian
15 Dom Dolla ft. Daya Dreamin
16 Armin van Buuren & Sam Gray Dream A Little Dream
17 Felix Cartal & Reve Dancing In A Dream
18 Dom Dolla with Kid Cudi Forever
EX Chris Lorenzo Appetite Makenna Schumaker 2025 Pick
19 Calvin Harris, Clementine Douglas Blessings
20 Major League DJz x Jorja Smith Come With Me
EX CASSIMM, Dark Dhalia If You Want Mia Maya 2025 Pick
21 HUNTR/X Golden (David Guetta Remix)
22 Avicii & Sandro Cavazza Forever Yours (Tim’s 2016 Ibiza Version)
EX Shakedown At Night (Anyma x Layton Giordani Remix) 2025 Featured Remix
23 Tiesto with Oaks I Follow Rivers
24 Illenium X Hayla In My Arms
25 Frankie Grande Rhythm Of Love
EX Let The Music Take Control Grandmixer GMS Grandmixer GMS 2025 Pick
26 Alesso x Becky Hill Surrender
27 Meduza, Innellea, GENESI feat. Nu-La Edge Of The World
EX J-Hope feat. GloRilla Killin’ It Girl K-Plus 2025 Pick
28 Mau P The Less I Know The Better
29 Sub Focus & bbyclose On & On
30 HUGEL & Diplo feat. Malou & Yuna Forever
31 Martin Garrix & Lauv Mad
EX The Chemical Brothers Block Rockin Beats (Don Diablo Remix) 2025 Featured Remix
32 Layton Giordani feat. Linney, Sarah de Warren Act Of God
33 Kaskade & Punctual ft. Poppy Baskcomb Heaven Knows
34 James Hype Don’t Wake Me Up
EX Seven Lions and Kerli “By the Light of The Moon” Color Theory 2025 Pick
35 MK feat. Chrystal Dior
36 SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA Wait So Long
37 AFROJACK Never Forget You
38 Disco Lines & Tinashe No Broke Boys
39 Steve Aoki & Sam Feldt & Xandra with Nile Rodgers & Zak Abel I’m Going Out
40 Armin Van Buuren & Alok w/ Norma Jean Martine & LAWRENT Euphoria
41 GT_OFICE Someone Else (VIP Edit)
EX Pacific Coliseum Understanding Cafe Chill 2025 Pick
42 Rudimental x Khalid All I Know
43 Lena Leon Seconds to Sunrise
44 Robin Schulz & CYRIL ft. Sam Martin World Gone Wild
45 Dom Dolla ft. Tove Lo Cave
EX Trinidadian deep Higher baby Groove Gallery 2025 Pick
46 Parcels Yougotmefeeling (PNAU Remix)
47 Nathan Dawe x Shayan OVER YOU
EX Armin van Buuren Set Me Free
48 CMC$, Terror Jr Risk It All
49 Loud Luxury R U Down
50 Gorgon City feat. Caroline Byrne Run It Back
EX Mari Kattman Anemia On The Edge 2025 Pick
51 BLACKPINK Jump
52 AFROJACK, Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Amél Our Time
53 Chrystal The Days (NOTION Remix)
EX ALRT feat Liam Elliott DOPAMINE HIT LowKeydIntheHouse 2025 Pick
54 Gryffin & Kaskade ft. Nu-La In My Head
55 Tiesto x Odd Mob x Goodboys Won’t Be Possible
56 David Guetta with SIA Beautiful People
57 Avicii & Elle King Let’s Ride Away
58 HUGEL x Dawty feat. Preston Harris Loosen Up
59 James Hype Waterfalls
60 oskar med k x Khalid Make Me Feel
61 nimino I Only Smoke When I Drink
62 Will Sass Into The Blue (feat. Kamille) (2AM Radio Mix)
63 Lena Leon On the Edge
64 Martin Garrix & Arijit Singh Angels For Each Other
65 Sammy Virji & Issey Cross Nostalgia
66 Loud Luxury Crash
67 Coco & Breezy, Aluna Sunday Best
EX Magnum PI theme (Joi N’Juno Remix) Mike Post New School + Ol’ Skool 2025 Pick
68 Audien & Arty One More Thing
69 Disclosure & Anderson .Paak NO CAP
70 R3HAB feat. Izzy Bizu All My Life
71 David Guetta & Cedric Gervais A Better World
72 TELYKAST x Oaks Super Powers
EX DIGWAH010 (White Label) The Vortex 2025 Pick
73 James Carter feat. Carma 2 Days
74 Martin Garrix ft. Jex Told You So
75 ZULAN Forever
76 GT_Ofice, Matthew Topper & Petie Something New
77 DVBBS x Abi Flynn Move A Little Closer
EX The Chemical Brothers Galvanize (Chris Lake Remix)
78 PLS&TY feat. x.o.anne Leave The Light On
79 Audien x MAKJ ft. Julia Church Slide Away
EX Z Factor, Dave Lee ZR (You Gotta) Give It Up Powermix 2025 Pick
80 MkX Want U Bad (Dave Audé Remix)
81 Morgan Seatree f. Florence + The Machine Say My Name
82 Kaskade & Lipless State Of Mind (SILK Remix)
83 Armin van Buuren ft. Louis III Part of Me
EX ARLO, Daniel Allen, fkblnde Bet You Didn’t Need Sub 49 Radio 2025 Pick
84 Ninajirachi iPod Touch
85 Mau P TESLA
86 Knock2, Naliya shake!the!city!
EX Empire of the Sun Walking on a Dream (BLOND:ISH Remix) 2025 Featured Remix
87 Benny Benassi & Oaks Never Been Yours
88 n8vboy ft. Diwan Smith You Don’t Mind
89 Tritonal feat. Angel Taylor Watch Us Glow

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

