c895 Top 89 of ’25 – FULL LIST!

Happy New Year, c89.5 family!
Our Top 89 Countdown is one of our favorite traditions, and we love sharing it with you. If you didn’t catch the full NYE broadcast or want to re-check the rankings of the year’s best dance music, the full playlist, including those exclusive extras and host picks, is ready for you!
Thank you for listening, supporting listener-powered radio, and dancing through 2025 with us! Cheers to another year of incredible music in 2026!
|Position
|Artist
|Title
|Notes
|1
|Hayla
|Visions Of You
|EX. #1 of 2024
|Madelline
|I’m Only Here For The Beat
|2
|LADY GAGA
|Abracadabra (Kastra Remix)
|3
|ARTY x Louis III
|Lost In Loving You
|4
|Frank Walker feat. Alexander Stewart
|Crossfire
|5
|Lola Young
|Messy (Klutch Dance Remix)
|6
|D.O.D feat. NORTH
|Wrap Yourself Around Me
|7
|Austin Millz & Kah-Lo
|Hot & Mysterious
|EX
|Calvin Harris & Florence Welch
|Sweet Nothing (D.O.D Remix)
|2025 Featured Remix
|8
|Rufus Du Sol
|Break My Love
|9
|SUB FOCUS
|Push The Tempo (ft. Katy B)
|10
|Anyma ft. Ellie Goulding
|Hypnotized
|11
|BLOND_ISH, Stevie Appleton
|Never Walk Alone
|EX
|Mike Posner
|Cooler Than Me (Daniel Allan Remix)
|2025 Featured Remix
|12
|Tiesto feat. Soaky Siren
|Tantalizing
|13
|n8vboy
|Blessing
|14
|Marshmello, Ellie Goulding, Avaion
|Save My Love
|EX
|Gabry Ponte
|Ghost
|New Music Showdown Valedictorian
|15
|Dom Dolla ft. Daya
|Dreamin
|16
|Armin van Buuren & Sam Gray
|Dream A Little Dream
|17
|Felix Cartal & Reve
|Dancing In A Dream
|18
|Dom Dolla with Kid Cudi
|Forever
|EX
|Chris Lorenzo
|Appetite
|Makenna Schumaker 2025 Pick
|19
|Calvin Harris, Clementine Douglas
|Blessings
|20
|Major League DJz x Jorja Smith
|Come With Me
|EX
|CASSIMM, Dark Dhalia
|If You Want
|Mia Maya 2025 Pick
|21
|HUNTR/X
|Golden (David Guetta Remix)
|22
|Avicii & Sandro Cavazza
|Forever Yours (Tim’s 2016 Ibiza Version)
|EX
|Shakedown
|At Night (Anyma x Layton Giordani Remix)
|2025 Featured Remix
|23
|Tiesto with Oaks
|I Follow Rivers
|24
|Illenium X Hayla
|In My Arms
|25
|Frankie Grande
|Rhythm Of Love
|EX
|Let The Music Take Control
|Grandmixer GMS
|Grandmixer GMS 2025 Pick
|26
|Alesso x Becky Hill
|Surrender
|27
|Meduza, Innellea, GENESI feat. Nu-La
|Edge Of The World
|EX
|J-Hope feat. GloRilla
|Killin’ It Girl
|K-Plus 2025 Pick
|28
|Mau P
|The Less I Know The Better
|29
|Sub Focus & bbyclose
|On & On
|30
|HUGEL & Diplo feat. Malou & Yuna
|Forever
|31
|Martin Garrix & Lauv
|Mad
|EX
|The Chemical Brothers
|Block Rockin Beats (Don Diablo Remix)
|2025 Featured Remix
|32
|Layton Giordani feat. Linney, Sarah de Warren
|Act Of God
|33
|Kaskade & Punctual ft. Poppy Baskcomb
|Heaven Knows
|34
|James Hype
|Don’t Wake Me Up
|EX
|Seven Lions and Kerli
|“By the Light of The Moon”
|Color Theory 2025 Pick
|35
|MK feat. Chrystal
|Dior
|36
|SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA
|Wait So Long
|37
|AFROJACK
|Never Forget You
|38
|Disco Lines & Tinashe
|No Broke Boys
|39
|Steve Aoki & Sam Feldt & Xandra with Nile Rodgers & Zak Abel
|I’m Going Out
|40
|Armin Van Buuren & Alok w/ Norma Jean Martine & LAWRENT
|Euphoria
|41
|GT_OFICE
|Someone Else (VIP Edit)
|EX
|Pacific Coliseum
|Understanding
|Cafe Chill 2025 Pick
|42
|Rudimental x Khalid
|All I Know
|43
|Lena Leon
|Seconds to Sunrise
|44
|Robin Schulz & CYRIL ft. Sam Martin
|World Gone Wild
|45
|Dom Dolla ft. Tove Lo
|Cave
|EX
|Trinidadian deep
|Higher baby
|Groove Gallery 2025 Pick
|46
|Parcels
|Yougotmefeeling (PNAU Remix)
|47
|Nathan Dawe x Shayan
|OVER YOU
|EX
|Armin van Buuren
|Set Me Free
|48
|CMC$, Terror Jr
|Risk It All
|49
|Loud Luxury
|R U Down
|50
|Gorgon City feat. Caroline Byrne
|Run It Back
|EX
|Mari Kattman
|Anemia
|On The Edge 2025 Pick
|51
|BLACKPINK
|Jump
|52
|AFROJACK, Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Amél
|Our Time
|53
|Chrystal
|The Days (NOTION Remix)
|EX
|ALRT feat Liam Elliott
|DOPAMINE HIT
|LowKeydIntheHouse 2025 Pick
|54
|Gryffin & Kaskade ft. Nu-La
|In My Head
|55
|Tiesto x Odd Mob x Goodboys
|Won’t Be Possible
|56
|David Guetta with SIA
|Beautiful People
|57
|Avicii & Elle King
|Let’s Ride Away
|58
|HUGEL x Dawty feat. Preston Harris
|Loosen Up
|59
|James Hype
|Waterfalls
|60
|oskar med k x Khalid
|Make Me Feel
|61
|nimino
|I Only Smoke When I Drink
|62
|Will Sass
|Into The Blue (feat. Kamille) (2AM Radio Mix)
|63
|Lena Leon
|On the Edge
|64
|Martin Garrix & Arijit Singh
|Angels For Each Other
|65
|Sammy Virji & Issey Cross
|Nostalgia
|66
|Loud Luxury
|Crash
|67
|Coco & Breezy, Aluna
|Sunday Best
|EX
|Magnum PI theme (Joi N’Juno Remix)
|Mike Post
|New School + Ol’ Skool 2025 Pick
|68
|Audien & Arty
|One More Thing
|69
|Disclosure & Anderson .Paak
|NO CAP
|70
|R3HAB feat. Izzy Bizu
|All My Life
|71
|David Guetta & Cedric Gervais
|A Better World
|72
|TELYKAST x Oaks
|Super Powers
|EX
|DIGWAH010 (White Label)
|The Vortex 2025 Pick
|73
|James Carter feat. Carma
|2 Days
|74
|Martin Garrix ft. Jex
|Told You So
|75
|ZULAN
|Forever
|76
|GT_Ofice, Matthew Topper & Petie
|Something New
|77
|DVBBS x Abi Flynn
|Move A Little Closer
|EX
|The Chemical Brothers
|Galvanize (Chris Lake Remix)
|78
|PLS&TY feat. x.o.anne
|Leave The Light On
|79
|Audien x MAKJ ft. Julia Church
|Slide Away
|EX
|Z Factor, Dave Lee ZR
|(You Gotta) Give It Up
|Powermix 2025 Pick
|80
|MkX
|Want U Bad (Dave Audé Remix)
|81
|Morgan Seatree f. Florence + The Machine
|Say My Name
|82
|Kaskade & Lipless
|State Of Mind (SILK Remix)
|83
|Armin van Buuren ft. Louis III
|Part of Me
|EX
|ARLO, Daniel Allen, fkblnde
|Bet You Didn’t Need
|Sub 49 Radio 2025 Pick
|84
|Ninajirachi
|iPod Touch
|85
|Mau P
|TESLA
|86
|Knock2, Naliya
|shake!the!city!
|EX
|Empire of the Sun
|Walking on a Dream (BLOND:ISH Remix)
|2025 Featured Remix
|87
|Benny Benassi & Oaks
|Never Been Yours
|88
|n8vboy ft. Diwan Smith
|You Don’t Mind
|89
|Tritonal feat. Angel Taylor
|Watch Us Glow
