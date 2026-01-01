c895 Top 89 of ’25 – FULL LIST!

Happy New Year, c89.5 family!

Our Top 89 Countdown is one of our favorite traditions, and we love sharing it with you. If you didn’t catch the full NYE broadcast or want to re-check the rankings of the year’s best dance music, the full playlist, including those exclusive extras and host picks, is ready for you!

Thank you for listening, supporting listener-powered radio, and dancing through 2025 with us! Cheers to another year of incredible music in 2026!