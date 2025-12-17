Quarterfinal Results: New Music Showdown Class of 2025 – BATTLE

I battled the eight remaining songs with help from Boof Millz and a princess who is awesome and who is a superstar.

Round 1 of the quarterfinals saw the number 8 seed beat the number 1 seed. Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra” fell to Netsky & Bebe Rexha’s “Light That Leads Me”. Gaga’s magic could not overpower the Drum & Bass from Netty & Bebe.

The second battle had the most people weigh in than any other battle this year, and it ended with Anabel England & Mary Droppinz’s “Born To Fly” beating BLACKPINK’s “Jump” by a single vote. At 7 AM, BLACKPINK led by six votes. In the 9 AM hour, Anabel and Mary made up the difference to win and set up another D&B v D&B battle in the semi-finals on Friday.

Canadian producer Felix Cartal and fellow Canuck singer Reve’s “Dancing in a Dream” were hard dropped by the Tetris-inspired song from a former member of Eitfel 65. Gabry Ponte’s number 3-seeded “Ghost” will take on seed number two in the semis.

The final round featured Anable Englund versus herself. Her number 10 seed, “Zen Cowboy,” fell to her number 2-seeded collab with Punctual. Not much of a battle here as “Falling Up” kept falling up. She has a 50% chance of winning the whole thing on Friday with a song in each battle.