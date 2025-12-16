Day 2 Results: New Music Showdown Class of 2025 – BATTLE

We battled the other eight graduates today in four rounds, and I want to thank Beck and S.S.P.A. for handling the hundred of texts we received today.

In round 1, Canadians Felix Cartel & Reve’s “Dancing in a Dream” beat Chicago’s own John Summit and German singer Inez’s “crystallized” nearly 2 to 1. The number 11 seed knocked out the 6th-seeded track.

Former Eithel 65 member Gabry Ponte’s “Ghost” defeated a challenge from Cassian and his song “SOS”. Ghost, which uses the Tetris theme and adds lyrics, was no match for the Aussie producer Cassian in the second round. Tomorrow, the Canadians will have to play Teris to reach the next round.

Anabel Englund was unstoppable in rounds 3 and 4. She conquered challenges from Above & Beyond and the late Avicii. Anabel’s “Zen Cowboy” was inspired by our former program director’s social media handle, which took down Avicii’s “Let’s Ride Away,” which was finished with permission from his estate and released with vocals from Elle King. “Fallin Up” was the number 2 seeded song and is Anabel’s collaboration with Punctual and took out Above & Beyond & Zoe Johnston’s “Quick Sand (Don’t Go)” on the day the Trance trio announced their upcoming show at the Gorge September ‘26.

We move to the quarterfinals tomorrow, with Anabel having three songs out of the eight. The only thing that is guaranteed to stop her will be in round 4, when she will have to battle herself. We also have two big pop hits that will have to take on some Drum & Bass.