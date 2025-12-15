Day 1 Results: New Music Showdown Class of 2025 – BATTLE

Number 1 seed Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra” took down number 16 seed Killer Hertz, Milloe Collins, and Elipsas’ “Love on Me”. Gaga beats her Drum & Bass challenger by 10 votes to face another D&B challenger in round 1 of the quarterfinals.

Our second challenge saw two Drum & Bass 2025 grads face each other. 8th seed Netsky & Bebe Rexha’s “Light that Leads Me” took out the 9th seed, Sub Focus & Grimes’ “Entwined”. With only four votes separating them, Netsky & Bebe will take on Lady Gaga on Wednesday.

Round three on day 1 saw number five seed BLACKPINK’s “Jump” destroy 12th seed Hannah Laing & Hannah Boelyn’s “Have You Ever Loved (Ellie)”. With the K-pop artist taking the votes 2 to 1, the Hannahs didn’t have much of a chance. Like Lady Gaga, BLANKPINK will face a D&B challenger in the quarterfinals.

The final round of day one saw another D&B winner, number 13 seed Anabel Englund & Mary Droppinz’s “Born to Fly” defeated number four seed Purple Disco Machine’s “Ghost Town.” 10 vote win for Anabel Englund and Seattle-bound Mary Droppinz. She’ll be in Seattle on Friday, the 13th of February. Anabel & Mary will take on the massive K-pop hit from BLACKPINK on Wednesday.

Special shoutout to Boof Millz & Her Majesty of Disco, Baroness of Bass, Superstar Princess Awesome for holding down all of the texts.

Listen to c895 Mornings tomorrow during the 7 a.m. or 9 a.m. hours as we battle the other eight songs in our tournament of 16.