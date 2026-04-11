Specialty ShowsSub 49 Radio

Sub 49 Radio with Fraze

Harmony Soleil
April 11, 2026
2 min read
Cover art for "Sub 49 Radio" on C89.5 FM featuring Fraze for Episode 012. It shows a centered photo of a person with a neutral expression, surrounded by abstract black and red design elements and logos for Sub 49 Radio and C89.5 FM.

Welcome back to Sub 49 Radio, exclusively on c895, the world’s longest-running dance music radio station. This Sunday night at 8pm, Sub 49 Radio is welcoming DJ and producer, Fraze!

DJ Fraze is a DJ and producer focused on Afro House, House, and high-energy mashups. His sound is driven by crowd connection and good vibes, but today that energy is also reflected in his own music production. His sets blend deep Afro grooves, modern house elements, and creative mashups, creating a unique atmosphere on every dancefloor. Whether it’s a club, event, or open-air party, the goal is always the same: full dancefloor and unforgettable vibes.

Fraze is also playing out in Seattle this weekend, opening for WUKI alongside other local favorite n8vboy at Substation.

We’re looking forward to showcasing his mix and continuing to highlight the depth of talent coming out of the Pacific Northwest!

Please enjoy responsibly, and thank you for being a part of  Sub 49 Worldwide!

How to Listen

Sub49 Radio rotates every other week at 8pm with ‘Color Theory’, you can listen to the show this Sunday night a nd again on 1/18 at 8pm on your radio in the Puget Sound, on our free app (download it here!) or right here on our website by clicking ‘Listen’! Catch the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs at c895.org/OnDemand!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

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