Sub 49 Radio with Fraze

Welcome back to Sub 49 Radio, exclusively on c895, the world’s longest-running dance music radio station. This Sunday night at 8pm, Sub 49 Radio is welcoming DJ and producer, Fraze!

DJ Fraze is a DJ and producer focused on Afro House, House, and high-energy mashups. His sound is driven by crowd connection and good vibes, but today that energy is also reflected in his own music production. His sets blend deep Afro grooves, modern house elements, and creative mashups, creating a unique atmosphere on every dancefloor. Whether it’s a club, event, or open-air party, the goal is always the same: full dancefloor and unforgettable vibes.

Fraze is also playing out in Seattle this weekend, opening for WUKI alongside other local favorite n8vboy at Substation.

We’re looking forward to showcasing his mix and continuing to highlight the depth of talent coming out of the Pacific Northwest!

Please enjoy responsibly, and thank you for being a part of Sub 49 Worldwide!

How to Listen

Sub49 Radio rotates every other week at 8pm with ‘Color Theory’, you can listen to the show this Sunday night a nd again on 1/18 at 8pm on your radio in the Puget Sound, on our free app (download it here!) or right here on our website by clicking ‘Listen’! Catch the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs at c895.org/OnDemand!