The April Music Survey is HERE!

As we head into the heart of spring, c895 is turning up the volume on listener feedback with our April Music Survey, and we want you to have a seat at the programming table!

Our Program and Music Director, Harmony Soleil, and the programming team have curated a high-octane list of 40 tracks for you to review. This month is all about balance:

The Future: Cutting-edge current dance hits.

The Flips: Pop remixes that are dominating the airwaves.

The Classics: Iconic 90s and 2000s dance anthems reimagined by today’s top producers.\

Being a c895 Adviser is easy. When you launch the survey, you’ll hear 10-second “hooks” of each song. All you have to do is tell us: Do you know it? And do you love it? Whether a song is your new favorite anthem or something you’re still getting used to, that data helps us craft the perfect c895 soundtrack! It only takes about 5–10 minutes, and you can even save your progress and finish it later.

We value your time and your ears! If you complete the survey by midnight on April 19th, 2026, you’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a Regal Theaters Movie Prize Pack!

If you’re already a member of the c895 Advisers, check your inbox for your unique survey link. Not an Adviser yet? Now is the perfect time to join the community and make sure your favorite tracks stay on heavy rotation.