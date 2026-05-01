Our May Classic Music Survey is HERE!

At c895, our library of classics is a timeline of the greatest dance music ever made. And for our first survey of May, we want to know which of these legendary tracks still give you goosebumps in 2026!

For our music survey this month we are taking you into a music vault deep dive and we need your opinion about these classic tunes!

We’ve pulled 50 tracks ranging from the late 90s to 2022. We want to know which ones are still your absolute anthems. Your feedback directly shapes our daily playlist, helping us decide which gems stay in heavy rotation.

How it works: Listen to 10-second “hooks” of each song and tell us what you think.

Your Time: It takes about 8–10 minutes.

The Reward: Finish by midnight on May 12th to be entered to win a Regal Theaters Movie Prize Pack! 🍿🎬

Help us ensure our Classics library stays as fresh and high-energy as the day these tracks first hit the airwaves!

Sign up and take the newest c895 Advisers Music Survey HERE!