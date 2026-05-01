Advisers

Our May Classic Music Survey is HERE!

Harmony Soleil
May 1, 2026
1 min read
Image showing a promotional graphic for the "C89.5 Advisers Music Survey." The background features a collage of various music album covers, including works by Carly Rae Jepsen, Avicii, and Icona Pop. A central green oval highlights the text over the image.

At c895, our library of classics is a timeline of the greatest dance music ever made. And for our first survey of May, we want to know which of these legendary tracks still give you goosebumps in 2026!

For our music survey this month we are taking you into a music vault deep dive and we need your opinion about these classic tunes!

We’ve pulled 50 tracks ranging from the late 90s to 2022. We want to know which ones are still your absolute anthems. Your feedback directly shapes our daily playlist, helping us decide which gems stay in heavy rotation.

  • How it works: Listen to 10-second “hooks” of each song and tell us what you think.

  • Your Time: It takes about 8–10 minutes.

  • The Reward: Finish by midnight on May 12th to be entered to win a Regal Theaters Movie Prize Pack! 🍿🎬

Help us ensure our Classics library stays as fresh and high-energy as the day these tracks first hit the airwaves!

Sign up and take the newest c895 Advisers Music Survey HERE!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

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