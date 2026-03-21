c895 Advisers Music Survey is BACK!

Calling all dance music devotees and c89.5 superfans! It’s time for you to help steer the sound of your favorite station. The c895 Advisers Music Survey has officially returned for 2026 and we need your ears!

We pride ourselves on playing the tracks that move you, but we can’t do that without your feedback. This is your chance to tell us exactly how you feel about the music dominating the airwaves!

This latest survey is a deep dive into the sounds of the last two years. We’re looking for your take on:

Recent Favorites: Those tracks you’ve had on repeat since 2024.

Chart-Toppers: The big hits that defined the last 24 months.

Dancefloor Anthems: The songs that make it impossible to stay in your seat.

We value your time and your taste, so we want to sweeten the deal. If you complete the survey by midnight on April 1st, you’ll be entered for a chance to win a Regal Theaters Prize Pack! It’s the perfect way to catch the latest blockbuster on us after you’ve finished telling us about the latest hits.

Becoming a c895 Adviser is quick, easy, and puts you directly in touch with our programming team!

Head over to: c895.org/Advise Sign up (or log in if you’re already an Adviser). Take the survey and let us know which tracks are fire and which ones are tired.

Don’t let your favorite songs go unheard. Click here, give your opinions and secure your chance to win, and help us keep c895 the best dance station on the planet!