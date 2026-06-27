Happy 2nd Anniversary to ‘Its A Vibe’!

Tonight, DJ Lady Love is celebrating a massive milestone: the 2nd Anniversary of It’s A Vibe on c895!

For two incredible years, she has been bringing you the ultimate soundtrack to your Friday nights, and tonight’s celebration mix is going to be absolutely legendary. Expect non-stop energy, massive dance tracks, and pure anniversary vibes from start to finish.

Thank you for dancing with us for the last two years! Let’s celebrate the only way we know how…by turning the radio all the way up!

Listen live on c895 FM in the Puget Sound or stream worldwide at c895.org / the c895 app.