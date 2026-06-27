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Happy 2nd Anniversary to ‘Its A Vibe’!

Harmony Soleil
June 26, 2026
1 min read
A poster for "It's a Vibe 2 Year Anniversary Party" featuring a DJ in a retro-style outfit standing behind a mixing console. The background displays a city skyline with a Ferris wheel. The event is on Friday, June 26, 2025, at 8:00 PM PST and 11:00 PM EST.

Tonight, DJ Lady Love is celebrating a massive milestone: the 2nd Anniversary of It’s A Vibe on c895!

For two incredible years, she has been bringing you the ultimate soundtrack to your Friday nights, and tonight’s celebration mix is going to be absolutely legendary. Expect non-stop energy, massive dance tracks, and pure anniversary vibes from start to finish.

Thank you for dancing with us for the last two years! Let’s celebrate the only way we know how…by turning the radio all the way up!

Listen live on c895 FM in the Puget Sound or stream worldwide at c895.org / the c895 app.

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

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