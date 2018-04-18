Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Drew Bailey's BlogFeaturedInterviews

Infected Mushroom Talks About The Difference Between Performing Live & DJing & More

Drew Bailey
April 18, 2018
1 min read

Duvdev of Infected Mushroom on the phone with Drew Bailey the day before back to back DJ sets at Foundation Nightclub.

infected-mushroom.com
polyversemusic.com
Tickets at Foundation on 4/19/18
Tickets at Foundation on 4/20/18

Drew Bailey

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

Find him on Facebook

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu