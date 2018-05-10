Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
FeaturedHarmony's BlogInterviews

Spencer Brown Chats About His New Album, Learning to DJ at 12, Touring the World with Avicii and more!

Harmony Soleil
May 10, 2018
1 min read

Anjunabeats producer & DJ Spencer Brown chats with Harmony Soleil on the eve of the release of his full length album ‘Illusion of Perfection’ and his extended set at ORA in Seattle.

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Harmony's Blog

SCIENCE SOLEIL: Sonic Kayaks??

Thanks to a team of researchers in the UK you can now record the sounds from your kayak trip around Lake Washington and use the sounds collected for samples in anything from an ambient spa music to your next deep house track. The sounds, collected...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu