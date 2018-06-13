Seattle's home for dance
Parties

Laser C89.5 is in 1 week!

Richard J. Dalton
June 13, 2018
June 13, 2018

Laser C89.5 is Wed., 20 June! Put it on your calendar!

Consider it a dress rehearsal for your Pride attire!

Get Laser C89.5 TicketsCLICK HERE
  • 7PM :: Faraz AKA DJ HandZ spinning the pre-party in the exhibit area
  • 8PM :: Harmony Soleil in the Laser Dome with the laser artists.

We are celebrating Pride Month with YOU on Wednesday, June 20th at the Pacific Science Center Laser Dome with C895 Laser: Pride! The pre-show kicks off at 7pm and Harmony Soleil will be throwing it down in the mix starting at 8pm with a playlist stocked with Pride anthems and LGBTQA+ artists while LIVE LASERS accompany the mix, created on the spot by the Dome’s Laser Artists! Break out your Pride gear and come decked out in your brightest pride colors!

 

Richard J. Dalton

Hello! I'm Richard J Dalton. You can hear me mixing the Drive-at-Five on Fridays. I also produce Dramatic Readings of Dance Music by Drag Queens, and LiveExclusives. And I help out with the 8bit Work Break and Cafe Chill.

Follow me on Twitter

Richard J. Dalton

