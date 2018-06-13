Laser C89.5 is in 1 week!

Laser C89.5 is Wed., 20 June! Put it on your calendar!

Consider it a dress rehearsal for your Pride attire!

7PM :: Faraz AKA DJ HandZ spinning the pre-party in the exhibit area

8PM :: Harmony Soleil in the Laser Dome with the laser artists.

We are celebrating Pride Month with YOU on Wednesday, June 20th at the Pacific Science Center Laser Dome with C895 Laser: Pride! The pre-show kicks off at 7pm and Harmony Soleil will be throwing it down in the mix starting at 8pm with a playlist stocked with Pride anthems and LGBTQA+ artists while LIVE LASERS accompany the mix, created on the spot by the Dome’s Laser Artists! Break out your Pride gear and come decked out in your brightest pride colors!