One week until C89.5 + Kremwerk Pride!

Richard J. Dalton
June 16, 2018
Date: 23 June 2018
Location: Kremwerk
Name: C89.5 and Krewmwerk present “Pride! Samantha Ronson, Kittens, Ultra Naté, Landon Cider”

Join us in celebrating Seattle Pride 2018! The hottest pride Saturday party in town bringing you world renowned super stars and beloved local talent!

♥ Timbre Room Stage ♥
Featuring:
✮ ULTRA NATÉ (Baltimore)
http://www.ultranate.com/
“I am Ultra Naté and am based in Baltimore, Maryland as a singer, songwriter, DJ, producer and promoter.
I have released eight studio LPs [1990-2013] and travel around the globe performing and spinning live for a variety of audiences.

My sound embraces a variety of genres including house, soul, disco, electro pop, R&B/hiphop and rock and I am honored to be considered an icon of the Dance and LGBT communities worldwide.”

Ultra Nate’ is an absolute legend from major tracks such as “Free” to “If You Could Read My Mind”, be prepared to have your mind, body and soul, ROCKED.

Check out the full lineup on the Kremwerk website! See you there!

