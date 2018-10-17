Seattle's home for dance
Uncategorized

Behind the Scenes at C89.5

Bruce Wirth
October 17, 2018
2 min read
Behind the Scenes VIP Pass

C89.5 is listener-supported, non-commercial radio. Although we’re located at Nathan Hale high school, 72% or our operating revenue comes from individual donations and local businesses. Your financial contribution supports the dance music you love and provides educational opportunities for our students.

As a thank-you for a donation of $80/month or $1000 or more, we offer the opportunity to peek behind the scenes at C89.5.

Behind the Scenes guests qualify for exclusive VIP access to:

  • All C89.5 events and concerts, such as our Laser Pride show or listener appreciation parties.
  • Video recording session of in-studio performances by guest artists
  • Live broadcast of Friday “Drive-at-Five” with Harmony Soleil
  • Live broadcast of “Drew Bailey in the Morning” (Mon.- Fri. 6am-9am)
  • Live broadcast of select evening or weekend programs, depending on availability

Each donation qualifies you for multiple invitations throughout the year. For example:

  • $1000 – 1700: Two VIP invitations to all C895 events and a peek behind the scenes of a live broadcast or video recording session in our studio
  • $1800 – 2000: Eight VIP invitations to all C895 events and 4 in-studio performances

You’ll be notified of opportunities to experience the magic of radio with our producers, DJs, and special guests. To attend an event, just call or email me to reserve your spot.

Bruce Wirth

I'm the membership director at C89.5 where I get to talk with listeners who love us so much they want to support what we do! Not a bad job ;)

