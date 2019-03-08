Seattle's home for dance
Uncategorized

We are Nominated for an IDMA Award!

Harmony Soleil
March 8, 2019
We are excited and honored to be nominated for an International Dance Music Award in the best radio station category! Vote for us here:

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

