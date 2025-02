See Her Be Her: International Women’s Day 2025!

Join us for See Her Be Her on March 8th, when we turn glass ceilings into disco balls, as we celebration International Women’s Day together though empowering panels, workshops and our night filled with our all-female line up celebrating women in electronic music.

See Her Be Her’s vision is to amplify recognition for women in the dance music space, establish this day as a cornerstone for progress, and create a lasting impact on the industry. Will join us under that disco ball?