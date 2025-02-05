C89.5 Legitimate NewsEventsFeaturedSee Her Be Her

See Her Be Her: International Women’s Day 2025!

Harmony Soleil
February 5, 2025
Close-up of an eye with a rainbow reflection across it, promoting the 'See Her Be Her' event on March 8, 2025, sponsored by Femme House and MMBASSY, with a C895 logo.

it’s more than music—it’s a movement. See Her Be Her.

Join us for See Her Be Her on March 8th, when we turn glass ceilings into disco balls, as we celebration International Women’s Day together though empowering panels, workshops and our night filled with our all-female line up celebrating women in electronic music.
See Her Be Her’s vision is to amplify recognition for women in the dance music space, establish this day as a cornerstone for progress, and create a lasting impact on the industry. Will join us under that disco ball?
Presale happening now, get your tickets here! March 8th has never looked so good, as we celebrate International Women’s Day with an empowering celebration featuring inspirational panels, skill-building workshops, and an evening of unforgettable music. We cannot wait to dance, grow, and learn together.
SATURDAY MARCH 8: 
The Crocodile
Madame Lou’s
The W Hotel Seattle
Panels, Workshops, and a Night of Music
12 pm – 1:30 am

Harmony Soleil

Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM.

