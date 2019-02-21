Save The Wave Playlist (2.21.19)

7am

Severed Heads – Greater Reward

Pet Shop Boys – Heart

Les Rita Mitsouko & The Sparks – Singing In The Shower

Fantastique – Mama Told Me

Lisa Marie & Malcolm McLaren & The Bootzilla Orchestra – Something’s Jumpin’ In Your Shirt

The Proclaimers – I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)

Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka

Echo & The Bunnymen – Lips Like Sugar

Peter Murphy – Indigo Eyes

OMD – We Love You

Stacey Q – Two Of Hearts

The B-52’s – Summer Of Love

The Buggles – Video Killed The Radio Star

Smalltown Boys – Beatski Mix

Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings

Q-Feel – Dancing In Heaven (Orbital Be-Bop)

8am

Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five – White Lines

Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax (Wicked Mix)

Information Society – Walking Away (Ultimix)

Cabaret Voltaire – Kickback (Razormaid Remix)

Yazoo – Situations (Hot Tracks Mix)

Magazine 60 – Don Quichotte (Select Mix Remix)

Peter Schilling – Different Story (A World Of Lust & Crime)

Erasure – Sometimes (Love To Infinity Club Mix)

George Kranz – Din Daa Daa (Select Mix Remix)

Pet Shop Boys – Suburbia

Stephen Duffy – Kiss Me

Fun Boy Three – Our Lips Are Sealed

New Order – Sub-Culture (Razormaid Remix)

The Twins – Time Will Tell (Twitch Remix)

Hubert Kah – So Many People (Remix)

Duran Duran – The Reflex (Culture Shock Remix)

Pseudo Echo – Funky Town (Ultimix)

9am (BONUS HOUR)

Bananarama – Venus

Ultravox – White China (Special Mix)

Depeche Mode – Please Little Treasure (Glitter Mix)

The Communards – Never Can Say Goodbye

New Order – The Perfect Kiss

Real Life – Send Me An Angel ‘89 (Dance Mix)

Brick – Fake?

Alphaville – Forever Young

Secession – Touch (Part 3)

Chris & Cosey – Exotika

Camouflage – Love Is A Shield

Deborah Sasson & MCL – Danger In Her Eyes (Carmen)

Anything Box – Living In Oblivion

OMD – Brides Of Frankenstein (Mix)

Morrissey – Suedehead

