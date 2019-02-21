Save The Wave Playlist (2.21.19)

7am
Severed Heads – Greater Reward
Pet Shop Boys – Heart
Les Rita Mitsouko & The Sparks – Singing In The Shower
Fantastique – Mama Told Me
Lisa Marie & Malcolm McLaren & The Bootzilla Orchestra – Something’s Jumpin’ In Your Shirt
The Proclaimers – I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)
Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka
Echo & The Bunnymen – Lips Like Sugar
Peter Murphy – Indigo Eyes
OMD – We Love You
Stacey Q – Two Of Hearts
The B-52’s – Summer Of Love
The Buggles – Video Killed The Radio Star
Smalltown Boys – Beatski Mix
Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings
Q-Feel – Dancing In Heaven (Orbital Be-Bop)
8am
Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five – White Lines
Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax (Wicked Mix)
Information Society – Walking Away (Ultimix)
Cabaret Voltaire – Kickback (Razormaid Remix)
Yazoo – Situations (Hot Tracks Mix)
Magazine 60 – Don Quichotte (Select Mix Remix)
Peter Schilling – Different Story (A World Of Lust & Crime)
Erasure – Sometimes (Love To Infinity Club Mix)
George Kranz – Din Daa Daa (Select Mix Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – Suburbia
Stephen Duffy – Kiss Me
Fun Boy Three – Our Lips Are Sealed
New Order – Sub-Culture (Razormaid Remix)
The Twins – Time Will Tell (Twitch Remix)
Hubert Kah – So Many People (Remix)
Duran Duran – The Reflex (Culture Shock Remix)
Pseudo Echo – Funky Town (Ultimix)
9am (BONUS HOUR)
Bananarama – Venus
Ultravox – White China (Special Mix)
Depeche Mode – Please Little Treasure (Glitter Mix)
The Communards – Never Can Say Goodbye
New Order – The Perfect Kiss
Real Life – Send Me An Angel ‘89 (Dance Mix)
Brick – Fake?
Alphaville – Forever Young
Secession – Touch (Part 3)
Chris & Cosey – Exotika
Camouflage – Love Is A Shield
Deborah Sasson & MCL – Danger In Her Eyes (Carmen)
Anything Box – Living In Oblivion
OMD – Brides Of Frankenstein (Mix)
Morrissey – Suedehead
Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
