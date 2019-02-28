Save The Wave Playlist (2.28.19)

7am
Cetu Javu – Have In Mind (Kalimba Mix)
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls
C.C.C.P. – American-Soviets
R.E.M. – Orange Crush
Peter Shilling – The Different Story
JWB – Never Again (Again And Again Mix)
Fun Boy Three – Our Lips Are Sealed
The Twins – Time Will Tell
New Order – BLT
Depeche Mode – Route 66/Behind The Wheel (Megamix)
Yello – Vicious Games
OMD – We Love You (12″ Version)
Echo & The Bunnymen – Lips Like Sugar (12″ Mix)
B-52’s – Love Shack
B-52’s Roam
The Cure – The Lovecats
8am
Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart (Edge Remix)
March Violets – Turn To The Sky (Razormaid)
Men Without Hats – Pop Goes The World (Edge Remix)
The Flirts – Jukebox (Don’t Put Another Dime)
B-Movie – Nowhere Girl (Edge Remix)
Human League – The Sound Of The Crowd
Suzanne Vega – Left Of Center
Morrissey – Suedehead
The Style Council – Shout To The Top
Howard Jones – Pearl In The Shell
Duran Duran – Rio
A Ha – Train Of Thought
Haircut 100 – Favorite Shirts (Boy Meets Girl)
Tears For Fears – Shout
Alphaville – Big In Japan
OMD – Sailing On The Seven Seas
David Bowie – Fame
Talk Talk – It’s My Life
9am (BONUS HOUR)
Pet Shop Boys – One More Chance (Original Bobby Orlando Remix)
New Order – The Perfect Kiss
Stop – Wake Up
Shriekback – Nemesis
The Fixx – One Thing Leads To Another
INXS – The One Thing
OMD – Tesla Girls
Siouxsie And The Banshees – The Killing Jar (Lepidopteristic Mix)
Alphaville – Dance With ME (Empire Remix)
The Church – The Unguarded Moment
Soft Cell – Tainted Love
Madness – It Must Be Love
Jo Boxers – Just Got Lucky
Naked Eyes – Always Something There To Remind Me
The Cure – Just Like Heaven
Howard Jones – Conditioning
Xmal Deutschland – Dreamhouse
Duran Duran – Careless Memories
