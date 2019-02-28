Save The Wave Playlist (2.28.19)

7am

Cetu Javu – Have In Mind (Kalimba Mix)

Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls

C.C.C.P. – American-Soviets

R.E.M. – Orange Crush

Peter Shilling – The Different Story

JWB – Never Again (Again And Again Mix)

Fun Boy Three – Our Lips Are Sealed

The Twins – Time Will Tell

New Order – BLT

Depeche Mode – Route 66/Behind The Wheel (Megamix)

Yello – Vicious Games

OMD – We Love You (12″ Version)

Echo & The Bunnymen – Lips Like Sugar (12″ Mix)

B-52’s – Love Shack

B-52’s Roam

The Cure – The Lovecats

8am

Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart (Edge Remix)

March Violets – Turn To The Sky (Razormaid)

Men Without Hats – Pop Goes The World (Edge Remix)

The Flirts – Jukebox (Don’t Put Another Dime)

B-Movie – Nowhere Girl (Edge Remix)

Human League – The Sound Of The Crowd

Suzanne Vega – Left Of Center

Morrissey – Suedehead

The Style Council – Shout To The Top

Howard Jones – Pearl In The Shell

Duran Duran – Rio

A Ha – Train Of Thought

Haircut 100 – Favorite Shirts (Boy Meets Girl)

Tears For Fears – Shout

Alphaville – Big In Japan

OMD – Sailing On The Seven Seas

David Bowie – Fame

Talk Talk – It’s My Life

9am (BONUS HOUR)

Pet Shop Boys – One More Chance (Original Bobby Orlando Remix)

New Order – The Perfect Kiss

Stop – Wake Up

Shriekback – Nemesis

The Fixx – One Thing Leads To Another

INXS – The One Thing

OMD – Tesla Girls

Siouxsie And The Banshees – The Killing Jar (Lepidopteristic Mix)

Alphaville – Dance With ME (Empire Remix)

The Church – The Unguarded Moment

Soft Cell – Tainted Love

Madness – It Must Be Love

Jo Boxers – Just Got Lucky

Naked Eyes – Always Something There To Remind Me

The Cure – Just Like Heaven

Howard Jones – Conditioning

Xmal Deutschland – Dreamhouse

Duran Duran – Careless Memories

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon