Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Uncategorized

Full Groove guest mix with Roska TONIGHT!

Harmony Soleil
March 4, 2019
1 min read

Tonight on @c895radio Full Groove with @tollefsounds & Woolley, has @RoskaOfficial in mix! 8-11pm pacific time. 89.5 FM in Seattle and you can stream it right here on our website from anywhere in the world!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Uncategorized

Win Your Way into Emerald City Comic Con!

All next week, we have your chance to qualify to win a pair of passes to ALL FOUR DAYS of Emerald City Comic Con at the Washington State Convention Center, March 14th-17th! Drew Bailey will have your shot weekday mornings and Harmony Soleil will be...

Uncategorized

Become a C895 Adviser!

Got thoughts about the music we play? Forget the subtweets and become a C895 Adviser! Take our newest music survey by March 9th to help influence the way your favorite radio station sounds! Sign up HERE!

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu