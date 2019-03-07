Save The Wave Playlist (3.7.19)

7am

OMD – If You Leave

Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Dub In My Eyes)

Alexander Robotnick – Problèmes D’Amour

New Order – True Faith

Edelweiss – Bring Me Edelweiss

Erasure – Chains of Love (Remastered 2009)

MCL – New York, New York (Razormaid Mix)

Duran Duran – Planet Earth (Night Version)

Gary Numan – Cars (Premier Mix)

Boney M – Young, Free, And Single

Eurythmics – Sweet Dreams

Trio – Da Da Da

Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings

Depeche Mode – Question Of Time

8am

The Cure – Close To Me (Edge Remix)

George Michael – Faith (Select Remix)

Tears For Fears – Head Over Heels (Select Remix)

Alphaville – Big In Japan (12” Mix)

U2 – Mysterious Ways (Edge Remix)

Adam Ant – Wonderful

Soup Dragons – I’m Free (Edge Remix)

The Smiths – Girlfriend In a Coma

Til Tuesday – Voices Carry (Select Remix)

Art Of Noise – Close To The Edit (Edge Remix)

Yazoo – State Farm (Dance Remix)

INXS – Need You Tonight (XMIX Remix)

The Police – Voices In My Head (Edge Remix)

The Farm – All Together Now (12” Remix)

Baltamora – Tarzan Boy (Hot Tracks Remix)

Thompson Twins – Doctor Doctor (Culture Shock Remix)

Blur – Girls & Boys (Pet Shop Boys 12” Mix)

9am (FINAL BONUS HOUR)

New Order – Sub-Culture

Shona Laing – Soviet Snow

Pet Shop Boys – Where The Streets Have No Name

Gino Latino – Welcome

Depeche Mode – Photographic (Rex The Dog Faithful Mix)

Bronski Beat – Smalltown Boy (12” Version)

OMD – Enola Gay (OMD vs. Sash!)

The Style Council – Shout To The Top

The Escape Club – Wild Wild West

Flock Of Seagulls – I Ran

Altered Images – Happy Birthday

The Romantics – What I Like About You

INXS – Devil Inside

The Cure – Just Like Heaven

Naked Eyes – Always Something There To Remind Me

Duran Duran – Save A Prayer (Remix)

