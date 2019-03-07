Save The Wave Playlist (3.7.19)

7am
OMD – If You Leave
Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Dub In My Eyes)
Alexander Robotnick – Problèmes D’Amour
New Order – True Faith
Edelweiss – Bring Me Edelweiss
Erasure – Chains of Love (Remastered 2009)
MCL – New York, New York (Razormaid Mix)
Duran Duran – Planet Earth (Night Version)
Gary Numan – Cars (Premier Mix)
Boney M – Young, Free, And Single
Eurythmics – Sweet Dreams
Trio – Da Da Da
Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings
Depeche Mode – Question Of Time
8am
The Cure – Close To Me (Edge Remix)
George Michael – Faith (Select Remix)
Tears For Fears – Head Over Heels (Select Remix)
Alphaville – Big In Japan (12” Mix)
U2 – Mysterious Ways (Edge Remix)
Adam Ant – Wonderful
Soup Dragons – I’m Free (Edge Remix)
The Smiths – Girlfriend In a Coma
Til Tuesday – Voices Carry (Select Remix)
Art Of Noise – Close To The Edit (Edge Remix)
Yazoo – State Farm (Dance Remix)
INXS – Need You Tonight (XMIX Remix)
The Police – Voices In My Head (Edge Remix)
The Farm – All Together Now (12” Remix)
Baltamora – Tarzan Boy (Hot Tracks Remix)
Thompson Twins – Doctor Doctor (Culture Shock Remix)
Blur – Girls & Boys (Pet Shop Boys 12” Mix)
9am (FINAL BONUS HOUR)
New Order – Sub-Culture
Shona Laing – Soviet Snow
Pet Shop Boys – Where The Streets Have No Name
Gino Latino – Welcome
Depeche Mode – Photographic (Rex The Dog Faithful Mix)
Bronski Beat – Smalltown Boy (12” Version)
OMD – Enola Gay (OMD vs. Sash!)
The Style Council – Shout To The Top
The Escape Club – Wild Wild West
Flock Of Seagulls – I Ran
Altered Images – Happy Birthday
The Romantics – What I Like About You
INXS – Devil Inside
The Cure – Just Like Heaven
Naked Eyes – Always Something There To Remind Me
Duran Duran – Save A Prayer (Remix)
