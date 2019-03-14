Save The Wave Playlist (3.14.19)

7am

Cetu Javu – Have In Mind (Kalimba Mix)

Stephen “Tin Tin” Duffy – Kiss Me

Alexander Robotnick – Problèmes D’Amour

Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes

Desireless – Voyage, Voyage

Peter Schilling – A Different Story

Hubert Kah – Welcome, Machine Gun (7” Version)

Moskwa TV – Generator ⅞ (Disconect Remix)

Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls

Book Of Love – Boy

Echo And The Bunnyman – The Killing Moon

King – Love And Pride

New Order – Fine Time

ABC – When Smokey Sings (The Miami Mix)

Secession – Touch (Part 3)

8am

Soft Cell – Sex Dwarf

Peter Gabriel – Shock The Monkey

OMD – Enola Gay

Blondie – Call Me

Siouxsie And The Banshees – The Killing Jar

Prince & The Revolution – I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man

INXS – Devil Inside

Camper Van Beethoven – Take The Skinheads Bowling

Modern English – I Melt With You (12” Mix)

Madness – It Must Be Love

The Style Council – Shout To The Top

Sparks – Cool Places

The B-52’s – Private Idaho (Edge Remix)

Fine Young Cannibals – Good Thing (Select Remix)

David Bowie – Modern Love (DMC 2016 Remix)

UB40 – Red Red Wine

