Save The Wave Playlist (3.14.19)

7am
Cetu Javu – Have In Mind (Kalimba Mix)
Stephen “Tin Tin” Duffy – Kiss Me
Alexander Robotnick – Problèmes D’Amour
Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes
Desireless – Voyage, Voyage
Peter Schilling – A Different Story
Hubert Kah – Welcome, Machine Gun (7” Version)
Moskwa TV – Generator ⅞ (Disconect Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls
Book Of Love – Boy
Echo And The Bunnyman – The Killing Moon
King – Love And Pride
New Order – Fine Time
ABC – When Smokey Sings (The Miami Mix)
Secession – Touch (Part 3)
8am
Soft Cell – Sex Dwarf
Peter Gabriel – Shock The Monkey
OMD – Enola Gay
Blondie – Call Me
Siouxsie And The Banshees – The Killing Jar
Prince & The Revolution – I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man
INXS – Devil Inside
Camper Van Beethoven – Take The Skinheads Bowling
Modern English – I Melt With You (12” Mix)
Madness – It Must Be Love
The Style Council – Shout To The Top
Sparks – Cool Places
The B-52’s – Private Idaho (Edge Remix)
Fine Young Cannibals – Good Thing (Select Remix)
David Bowie – Modern Love (DMC 2016 Remix)
UB40 – Red Red Wine
