Seattle's home for dance
Specialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (3.14.19)

Drew Bailey
March 14, 2019
Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday March 14th, 2019

7am

Cetu Javu – Have In Mind (Kalimba Mix)
Stephen “Tin Tin” Duffy – Kiss Me
Alexander Robotnick – Problèmes D’Amour
Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes
Desireless – Voyage, Voyage
Peter Schilling – A Different Story
Hubert Kah – Welcome, Machine Gun (7” Version)
Moskwa TV – Generator ⅞ (Disconect Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls
Book Of Love – Boy
Echo And The Bunnyman – The Killing Moon
King – Love And Pride
New Order – Fine Time
ABC – When Smokey Sings (The Miami Mix)
Secession – Touch (Part 3)

8am

Soft Cell – Sex Dwarf
Peter Gabriel – Shock The Monkey
OMD – Enola Gay
Blondie – Call Me
Siouxsie And The Banshees – The Killing Jar
Prince & The Revolution – I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man
INXS – Devil Inside
Camper Van Beethoven – Take The Skinheads Bowling
Modern English – I Melt With You (12” Mix)
Madness – It Must Be Love
The Style Council – Shout To The Top
Sparks – Cool Places
The B-52’s – Private Idaho (Edge Remix)
Fine Young Cannibals – Good Thing (Select Remix)
David Bowie – Modern Love (DMC 2016 Remix)
UB40 – Red Red Wine

Drew Bailey

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

