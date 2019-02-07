Save The Wave Playlist (2.7.19)

7am
Thompson Twins – Sugar Daddy (Sweet N’ Low Mix)
M|A|R|R|S – Pump Up The Volume
Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence (Ecstatic Dub)
Off – Electrica Salsa
Culture Club – It’s A Miracle / Miss Me Blind (US 12” Mix)
New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle
Alexander Robotnick – Problemes D’amour (Ah Ou Ah Version)
Duran Duran – Decadance
Cetu Javu – Situations
Red Flag – Russian Radio
Tears For Fears – Change
JWB – Never Again (Again & Again Mix)
Peter Schilling – The Different Story (World Of Lust And Crime)
The Human League – Don’t You Want Me
Level 42 – Lessons In Love (Shep Pettibone Remix)
C.C.C.P. – American Soviets (The Cameron Paul Remix)
Book Of Love – Boy
8am
Blancmange – That’s Love That It Is
Depeche Mode – Question Of Time
Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag (Edge Remix)
Fake? – Another Brick
Secession – Touch
Real Life – Send Me An Angel ‘89
Soft Cell – Say Hello, Wave Goodbye (Almighty Remix)
Hard Corps – Lucky Charm (Razormaid Remix)
MCL – Danger In Her Eyes
Camouflage – The Great Commandment
Pet Shop Boys – Suburbia
Altered Images – Don’t Talk To Me About Love
OMD – Brides Of Frankenstein (Acid House Mix)
LaTour – People Are Still Having Sex
Plus One – Nevermore
9am (BONUS HOUR)
Duran Duran – My Own Way (12” Mix)
Howard Jones – Pearl In The Shell
Men Without Hats – Pop Goes The World (Edge Remix)
Transvision Vamp – Tell That Girl To Shut Up
March Violets – Turn To The Sky (Razormaid Mix)
Heaven 17 – (We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang
The Flirts – Jukebox (Don’t Put Another Dime)
Martini Ranch – How Can A Laboring Man Find Time For Self Culture
Depeche Mode – Master & Servant
Divine – Native Love
Pseudo Echo – Funkytown
Bananarama – Venus (Acid Remix)
New Order – The Perfect Kiss
Thomas Dolby – She Blinded Me With Science (Ultimix)
Gary Numan – Cars (Ultimix)
The Bangles – Hazy Shade Of Winter
