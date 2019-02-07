Save The Wave Playlist (2.7.19)

7am

Thompson Twins – Sugar Daddy (Sweet N’ Low Mix)

M|A|R|R|S – Pump Up The Volume

Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence (Ecstatic Dub)

Off – Electrica Salsa

Culture Club – It’s A Miracle / Miss Me Blind (US 12” Mix)

New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle

Alexander Robotnick – Problemes D’amour (Ah Ou Ah Version)

Duran Duran – Decadance

Cetu Javu – Situations

Red Flag – Russian Radio

Tears For Fears – Change

JWB – Never Again (Again & Again Mix)

Peter Schilling – The Different Story (World Of Lust And Crime)

The Human League – Don’t You Want Me

Level 42 – Lessons In Love (Shep Pettibone Remix)

C.C.C.P. – American Soviets (The Cameron Paul Remix)

Book Of Love – Boy

8am

Blancmange – That’s Love That It Is

Depeche Mode – Question Of Time

Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag (Edge Remix)

Fake? – Another Brick

Secession – Touch

Real Life – Send Me An Angel ‘89

Soft Cell – Say Hello, Wave Goodbye (Almighty Remix)

Hard Corps – Lucky Charm (Razormaid Remix)

MCL – Danger In Her Eyes

Camouflage – The Great Commandment

Pet Shop Boys – Suburbia

Altered Images – Don’t Talk To Me About Love

OMD – Brides Of Frankenstein (Acid House Mix)

LaTour – People Are Still Having Sex

Plus One – Nevermore

9am (BONUS HOUR)

Duran Duran – My Own Way (12” Mix)

Howard Jones – Pearl In The Shell

Men Without Hats – Pop Goes The World (Edge Remix)

Transvision Vamp – Tell That Girl To Shut Up

March Violets – Turn To The Sky (Razormaid Mix)

Heaven 17 – (We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang

The Flirts – Jukebox (Don’t Put Another Dime)

Martini Ranch – How Can A Laboring Man Find Time For Self Culture

Depeche Mode – Master & Servant

Divine – Native Love

Pseudo Echo – Funkytown

Bananarama – Venus (Acid Remix)

New Order – The Perfect Kiss

Thomas Dolby – She Blinded Me With Science (Ultimix)

Gary Numan – Cars (Ultimix)

The Bangles – Hazy Shade Of Winter

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon