Save The Wave Playlist (1.31.19)

7am

David Bowie – Fame 90 (House Mix)

Kissing The Pink – Certain Things Are Likely

Pet Shop Boys – It’s Alright

Erasure – Drama! (Act 2)

Cube – Love’s Taboo (12” Version)

Depeche Mode – Strangelove

Yazoo – State Farm (Madhouse Mix)

M&H Band – Popcorn

Boxcar – Freemason

Duran Duran – Hungry Like A Wolf

Bananarama – Venus

Stacey Q – Two Of Hearts

Paul Lekakis – Boom Boom

Fake? – Brick

INXS – Original Sin

The Cure – Just Like Heaven

8am

Erasure – La La La

Pet Shop Boys – Left To My Own Devices

Les Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila

Go West – We Close Our Eyes (Total Overhang Club Mix)

OMD – We Love You

Sparks – Music That You Can Dance To

Trans-X – Living In Video

Thompson Twins – Lies

Gary Numan – Cars

Depeche Mode – Please Little Treasure

The Belle Stars – World Domination

Deborah Sasson & MCL – Danger In Her Eyes (Carmen)

ABC – When Smokey Sings

New Order – Regret (Fire Island Mix)

Marc Almond – The Desperate Hours

???

Haysi Fantayzee – Shiny Shiny

The Cars – Just What I Needed

9am – BONUS HOUR

The Associates – Heart of Glass

O.M.D – Pandora’s Box

The Human League – Don’t You Want Me

Depeche Mode – Shake The Disease

LaTour – People Are Still Having Sex

Blur – Girls And Boys (Pet Shop Boys Remix)

Erasure – Hideaway

The Human League – Heart like a wheel

Missing Persons – Destination Unknown

Voice Farm – Hey Freethinker

Taffy – I Love My Radio (Midnight Radio)

ABC – How to be a millionaire

Vicious Pink – Cccan’t you see

M|A|R|R|S – Pump Up The Volume

Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence

