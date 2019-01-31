Save The Wave Playlist (1.31.19)

7am
David Bowie – Fame 90 (House Mix)
Kissing The Pink – Certain Things Are Likely
Pet Shop Boys – It’s Alright
Erasure – Drama! (Act 2)
Cube – Love’s Taboo (12” Version)
Depeche Mode – Strangelove
Yazoo – State Farm (Madhouse Mix)
M&H Band – Popcorn
Boxcar – Freemason
Duran Duran – Hungry Like A Wolf
Bananarama – Venus
Stacey Q – Two Of Hearts
Paul Lekakis – Boom Boom
Fake? – Brick
INXS – Original Sin
The Cure – Just Like Heaven
8am
Erasure – La La La
Pet Shop Boys – Left To My Own Devices
Les Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila
Go West – We Close Our Eyes (Total Overhang Club Mix)
OMD – We Love You
Sparks – Music That You Can Dance To
Trans-X – Living In Video
Thompson Twins – Lies
Gary Numan – Cars
Depeche Mode – Please Little Treasure
The Belle Stars – World Domination
Deborah Sasson & MCL – Danger In Her Eyes (Carmen)
ABC – When Smokey Sings
New Order – Regret (Fire Island Mix)
Marc Almond – The Desperate Hours
???
Haysi Fantayzee – Shiny Shiny
The Cars – Just What I Needed
9am – BONUS HOUR
The Associates – Heart of Glass
O.M.D – Pandora’s Box
The Human League – Don’t You Want Me
Depeche Mode – Shake The Disease
LaTour – People Are Still Having Sex
Blur – Girls And Boys (Pet Shop Boys Remix)
Erasure – Hideaway
The Human League – Heart like a wheel
Missing Persons – Destination Unknown
Voice Farm – Hey Freethinker
Taffy – I Love My Radio (Midnight Radio)
ABC – How to be a millionaire
Vicious Pink – Cccan’t you see
M|A|R|R|S – Pump Up The Volume
Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence
Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon
Add comment