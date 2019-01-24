Save The Wave Playlist (1.24.19)

7am

Yazoo – Don’t Go (Razormaid Mix)

Corey Hart – Sunglasses At Night

Secession – Sneakyville

Boxcar – Freemason

New Order – 1963

Electronic – Getting Away With It (Raindance Mix)

ABC – When Smokey Sings

M & H Band – Popcorn (Butter Mix)

George Michael – Freedom ‘90 (Ultimix)

Love & Rockets – Ball Of Confusion (Edge Remix)

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Give It Away (Edge Remix)

Falco – Rock Me Amadeus

Howard Jones – What Is Love (Razormaid Mix)

Alphaville – Sounds Like A Melody

Housemartins – Happy Hour

8am

Black – Wonderful Life (12” Mix)

Depeche Mode – Love In Itself

Love & Money – Candybar Express

Duran Duran – Notorious

Soup Dragons – I’m Free (Edge Remix)

Art Of Noise – Close (To The Edit) (Edge Remix)

Howard Jones – Things Can Only Get Better

Fine Young Cannibals – She Drives Me Crazy

Level 42 – Something About You (Dance Remix)

Laura Branigan – Self Control

Blancmange – Game Above My Head

Simple Minds – Don’t You (Forget About Me)

The Farm – All Together Now (12” Remix)

Stephen Duffy – Unkiss That Kiss

Erasure – A Little Respect (Justin Strauss Remix)

The Cure – The Walk

9am

Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Razormaid remix)

Off – Electrica Salsa

Yazoo – Situations

Renegade Soundwave – Biting My Nails

New Order – True faith

S-50 – Input

Freeez – I.O.U.

Animotion – I Engineer

ABC – The Look Of Love

Information Society – Running

VIM – Maggie’s Last Party

Duran Duran – Burning To The Ground

The Twins – Time Will Tell

Donna Summers – I Feel Love

Eurythmics – Sweet dreams

Heaven 17 – Temptation

