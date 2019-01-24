Save The Wave Playlist (1.24.19)

7am
Yazoo – Don’t Go (Razormaid Mix)
Corey Hart – Sunglasses At Night
Secession – Sneakyville
Boxcar – Freemason
New Order – 1963
Electronic – Getting Away With It (Raindance Mix)
ABC – When Smokey Sings
M & H Band – Popcorn (Butter Mix)
George Michael – Freedom ‘90 (Ultimix)
Love & Rockets – Ball Of Confusion (Edge Remix)
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Give It Away (Edge Remix)
Falco – Rock Me Amadeus
Howard Jones – What Is Love (Razormaid Mix)
Alphaville – Sounds Like A Melody
Housemartins – Happy Hour
8am
Black – Wonderful Life (12” Mix)
Depeche Mode – Love In Itself
Love & Money – Candybar Express
Duran Duran – Notorious
Soup Dragons – I’m Free (Edge Remix)
Art Of Noise – Close (To The Edit) (Edge Remix)
Howard Jones – Things Can Only Get Better
Fine Young Cannibals – She Drives Me Crazy
Level 42 – Something About You (Dance Remix)
Laura Branigan – Self Control
Blancmange – Game Above My Head
Simple Minds – Don’t You (Forget About Me)
The Farm – All Together Now (12” Remix)
Stephen Duffy – Unkiss That Kiss
Erasure – A Little Respect (Justin Strauss Remix)
The Cure – The Walk
9am
Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Razormaid remix)
Off – Electrica Salsa
Yazoo – Situations
Renegade Soundwave – Biting My Nails
New Order – True faith
S-50 – Input
Freeez – I.O.U.
Animotion – I Engineer
ABC – The Look Of Love
Information Society – Running
VIM – Maggie’s Last Party
Duran Duran – Burning To The Ground
The Twins – Time Will Tell
Donna Summers – I Feel Love
Eurythmics – Sweet dreams
Heaven 17 – Temptation
