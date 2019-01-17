Save The Wave Playlist (1.17.19)

7am
Book Of Love – I Touch Roses
Naked Eyes – In The Name Of Love
Simple Minds – Promised You A Miracle
Naked Eyes – Promises, Promises
Depeche Mode – Everything Counts
West India Company – Ave Maria
Thompson Twins – Sugar Daddy (Sweet N’ Low Mix)
David Bowie – Let’s Dance
Information Society – What’s On Your Mind (Pure Energy)
Eurythmics – Sexcrime (Nineteen Eighty-Four)
Nitzer Ebb – Fun To Be Had (2006 Remaster)
Yazoo – Situation (12” Remix)
Hubert Kah – Military Drums
Trance Dance – Do The Dance
New Order – Sub-Culture
Ministry – Revenge
Divine – You Think You’re A Man
Secession – Touch (Part 3)
Fine Young Cannibals – Ever Fallen In Love
8am
Nik Kershaw – Wouldn’t It Be Good (Extended Mix)
Candy Flip – Strawberry Fields Forever
Erasure – Push Me, Shove Me (12” Remix)
Siouxsie & The Banshees – Peek-A-Boo (Edge Remix)
Electronic – Get The Message
Heaven 17 – Let Me Go
Ministry – Let Me Go
Oh Well – Oh Well (‘88 Remix)
Thompson Twins – Sugar Daddy (Sweet and Low Remix)
Howard Jones – New Song (Edge Remix)
The Belle Stars – Sign Of The Times
Blancmange – Living On The Ceiling
Enya – Orinoco Flow (Dance Remix)
New Order – True Faith (The Morning Sun Remix)
Human League – Heart Like A Wheel (Razormaid Mix)
+1 – Nevermore
Erasure – Chains Of Love
9am
George Michael – Careless Whisper
The Cure – Just Like Heaven (Culture SHock Remix)
Joy Division – Transmission
The Bangles – Hazy Shade Of Winter (Edge Remix)
B-52’s – Legal Tender (Resurrection Mix)
Underworld – Underneath The Radar (Remix)
Squeeze – Cool For Cats
Camper Van Beethoven – Take The Skinheads Bowling
OMD – Enola Gay
Ultravox – Dancing With Tears In My Eyes (Extended Mix)
U2 – Two Hearts Beat As One (Extended Import Remix)
Haircut 100 – Favourite Shirts (Boy Meets Girl)
The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me
Soft Cell – Tainted Love
Real Life – Catch Me I’m Falling
New Order – Perfect Kiss
The Go-Go’s – Vacation
Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
