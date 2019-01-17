Save The Wave Playlist (1.17.19)

7am

Book Of Love – I Touch Roses

Naked Eyes – In The Name Of Love

Simple Minds – Promised You A Miracle

Naked Eyes – Promises, Promises

Depeche Mode – Everything Counts

West India Company – Ave Maria

Thompson Twins – Sugar Daddy (Sweet N’ Low Mix)

David Bowie – Let’s Dance

Information Society – What’s On Your Mind (Pure Energy)

Eurythmics – Sexcrime (Nineteen Eighty-Four)

Nitzer Ebb – Fun To Be Had (2006 Remaster)

Yazoo – Situation (12” Remix)

Hubert Kah – Military Drums

Trance Dance – Do The Dance

New Order – Sub-Culture

Ministry – Revenge

Divine – You Think You’re A Man

Secession – Touch (Part 3)

Fine Young Cannibals – Ever Fallen In Love

8am

Nik Kershaw – Wouldn’t It Be Good (Extended Mix)

Candy Flip – Strawberry Fields Forever

Erasure – Push Me, Shove Me (12” Remix)

Siouxsie & The Banshees – Peek-A-Boo (Edge Remix)

Electronic – Get The Message

Heaven 17 – Let Me Go

Ministry – Let Me Go

Oh Well – Oh Well (‘88 Remix)

Thompson Twins – Sugar Daddy (Sweet and Low Remix)

Howard Jones – New Song (Edge Remix)

The Belle Stars – Sign Of The Times

Blancmange – Living On The Ceiling

Enya – Orinoco Flow (Dance Remix)

New Order – True Faith (The Morning Sun Remix)

Human League – Heart Like A Wheel (Razormaid Mix)

+1 – Nevermore

Erasure – Chains Of Love

9am

George Michael – Careless Whisper

The Cure – Just Like Heaven (Culture SHock Remix)

Joy Division – Transmission

The Bangles – Hazy Shade Of Winter (Edge Remix)

B-52’s – Legal Tender (Resurrection Mix)

Underworld – Underneath The Radar (Remix)

Squeeze – Cool For Cats

Camper Van Beethoven – Take The Skinheads Bowling

OMD – Enola Gay

Ultravox – Dancing With Tears In My Eyes (Extended Mix)

U2 – Two Hearts Beat As One (Extended Import Remix)

Haircut 100 – Favourite Shirts (Boy Meets Girl)

The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me

Soft Cell – Tainted Love

Real Life – Catch Me I’m Falling

New Order – Perfect Kiss

The Go-Go’s – Vacation

