Save The Wave Playlist (1.10.19)

7am

+1 – Nevermore (Completely Different Dancecut)

Cube – Love’s Taboo

Boxcar – Free Mason

Erasure – Oh L’amour (Remix)

Thompson Twins – Doctor! Doctor!

Dead Or Alive – In Too Deep

Camouflage – The Great Commandment

Shona Lang – Soviet Snow

Blanmange – Blind Vision

Bryan Ferry – Don’t Stop The Dance (Psychemagik Remix)

New Order – Sub-Culture

Depeche Mode – Sea Of Sin (Tonal Mix)

A-Ha – The Sun Always Shines On T.V.

Re-Flex – The Politics Of Dancing

Duran Duran – Save A Prayer (Remix)

8am

Yazoo – Bring Your Love Down (Didn’t I)

The Go-Go’s – Our Lips Are Sealed

Depeche Mode – Route 66 / Behind The Wheel (Megamix)

Bananarama – Venus (12” Hellfire Mix)

Thomas Dolby – She Blinded Me With Science

Chris & Cosey – Exotika

Man 2 Man – Male Stripper

The Cure – The Walk

Paul Lekakis – Boom Boom (Let’s Go Back To My Room)

Pseudo Echo – Funky Town

Ministry – Nature Of Love

Secession – Touch (Part 3)

The Danse Society – Say It Again (12” Mix)

Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy

Morrissey – Glamorous Glue

David Bowie – Rebel Rebel (2014 Remastered Version)

The Belle Stars – Sign Of The Times

9am

Kissing the Pink – Certain Things Are Likely (Original Mix)

The Associates – Heart Of Glass (Temperament Mix)

Erasure – Stop! (12″ Remix)

The Clash – Train In Vain (Stand By Me)

Blancmange – Don’t Tell Me (Remix)

The Psychedelic Furs – The Ghost In You (Full Length Version)

Oingo Boingo – Stay (Stay Late Mix)

Missing Persons – Desination Unknown

Culture Club – Miss Me Blind

Cetu Javu – Have In Mind (Kalimba Mix)

Desireless – Voyage Voyage (Britmix)

Barry Harris Presents Kon Kan – I beg Your Pardon (2K14 REMIX)

New Order – Bizarre love triangle (12″ Remix)

Alphaville – Red Rose (Vocal 12″ Mix)

Communards – Don’t Leave Me This Way

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon