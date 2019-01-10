Save The Wave Playlist (1.10.19)

7am
+1 – Nevermore (Completely Different Dancecut)
Cube – Love’s Taboo
Boxcar – Free Mason
Erasure – Oh L’amour (Remix)
Thompson Twins – Doctor! Doctor!
Dead Or Alive – In Too Deep
Camouflage – The Great Commandment
Shona Lang – Soviet Snow
Blanmange – Blind Vision
Bryan Ferry – Don’t Stop The Dance (Psychemagik Remix)
New Order – Sub-Culture
Depeche Mode – Sea Of Sin (Tonal Mix)
A-Ha – The Sun Always Shines On T.V.
Re-Flex – The Politics Of Dancing
Duran Duran – Save A Prayer (Remix)
8am
Yazoo – Bring Your Love Down (Didn’t I)
The Go-Go’s – Our Lips Are Sealed
Depeche Mode – Route 66 / Behind The Wheel (Megamix)
Bananarama – Venus (12” Hellfire Mix)
Thomas Dolby – She Blinded Me With Science
Chris & Cosey – Exotika
Man 2 Man – Male Stripper
The Cure – The Walk
Paul Lekakis – Boom Boom (Let’s Go Back To My Room)
Pseudo Echo – Funky Town
Ministry – Nature Of Love
Secession – Touch (Part 3)
The Danse Society – Say It Again (12” Mix)
Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy
Morrissey – Glamorous Glue
David Bowie – Rebel Rebel (2014 Remastered Version)
The Belle Stars – Sign Of The Times
9am
Kissing the Pink – Certain Things Are Likely (Original Mix)
The Associates – Heart Of Glass (Temperament Mix)
Erasure – Stop! (12″ Remix)
The Clash – Train In Vain (Stand By Me)
Blancmange – Don’t Tell Me (Remix)
The Psychedelic Furs – The Ghost In You (Full Length Version)
Oingo Boingo – Stay (Stay Late Mix)
Missing Persons – Desination Unknown
Culture Club – Miss Me Blind
Cetu Javu – Have In Mind (Kalimba Mix)
Desireless – Voyage Voyage (Britmix)
Barry Harris Presents Kon Kan – I beg Your Pardon (2K14 REMIX)
New Order – Bizarre love triangle (12″ Remix)
Alphaville – Red Rose (Vocal 12″ Mix)
Communards – Don’t Leave Me This Way
