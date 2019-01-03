Save The Wave Playlist (1.3.19)

7am

Depeche Mode – Route 66

Berlin – No More Words

New Order – Sub-Culture

Fake? – Brick

Sharpe & Numan – Cars

King – Love & Pride

Yello – I Love You

Les Rita Mitsouko & The Sparks – Singing In The Shower

M&H Band – Pop Corn

JWB – Never Again (Again And Again Mix)

Electronic – Getting Away With It

Red Flag – Give Me Your Hand

Anything Box – Living In Oblivion

Barry Harris Presents Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon ‘14

Re-Flex – The Politics Dancing

Sparks – Music You Can Dance To

Paul Lekakis – Boom Boom (Let’s Go Back To My Room)

8am

Murray Head – One Night In Bangkok (Special Maxi Remix)

Duran Duran – Notorious

Love And Money – Candybar Express

David Bowie – Fashion

Scritti Politti – Wood Beez

Level 42 – Something About You (Shep Pettibone Remix)

Howard Jones – Things Can Only Get Better

Erasure – A Little Respect (2009 Digital Remaster)

ABC – Look Of Love

Fun Boy Three – Our Lips Are Sealed

Depeche Mode – Sea Of Sin (Sensoria Mix)

Pet Shop Boys – Suburbia

Celebrate The Nun – Will You Be There (12” Mix)

Westworld – Painkiller

Thomas Dolby – She Blinded Me With Science

9am – BONUS HOUR

New Order – Love Vigilantes

The Psychedelic Furs – Heaven

Siouxsie and the Banshees – The Killing Jar

Depeche Mode – A Question Of Time

Alphaville – Forever Young (Special Dance Mix)

Duran Duran – Girls On Film (Night Version)

Real Life – Send Me An Angel

Boney M – Young, Free, And Single

Bronski Beat – Smalltown Boy

Fine Young Cannibals – Johnny Come Home

Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings

Book Of Love – Book Of Love

Bow Wow Wow – Do You Wanna Hold Me?

Lick The Tins – Can’t Help Falling In Love

Erasure – Chorus

New Order – Perfect Kiss

