Save The Wave Playlist (1.3.19)

7am
Depeche Mode – Route 66
Berlin – No More Words
New Order – Sub-Culture
Fake? – Brick
Sharpe & Numan – Cars
King – Love & Pride
Yello – I Love You
Les Rita Mitsouko & The Sparks – Singing In The Shower
M&H Band – Pop Corn
JWB – Never Again (Again And Again Mix)
Electronic – Getting Away With It
Red Flag – Give Me Your Hand
Anything Box – Living In Oblivion
Barry Harris Presents Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon ‘14
Re-Flex – The Politics Dancing
Sparks – Music You Can Dance To
Paul Lekakis – Boom Boom (Let’s Go Back To My Room)
8am
Murray Head – One Night In Bangkok (Special Maxi Remix)
Duran Duran – Notorious
Love And Money – Candybar Express
David Bowie – Fashion
Scritti Politti – Wood Beez
Level 42 – Something About You (Shep Pettibone Remix)
Howard Jones – Things Can Only Get Better
Erasure – A Little Respect (2009 Digital Remaster)
ABC – Look Of Love
Fun Boy Three – Our Lips Are Sealed
Depeche Mode – Sea Of Sin (Sensoria Mix)
Pet Shop Boys – Suburbia
Celebrate The Nun – Will You Be There (12” Mix)
Westworld – Painkiller
Thomas Dolby – She Blinded Me With Science
9am – BONUS HOUR
New Order – Love Vigilantes
The Psychedelic Furs – Heaven
Siouxsie and the Banshees – The Killing Jar
Depeche Mode – A Question Of Time
Alphaville – Forever Young (Special Dance Mix)
Duran Duran – Girls On Film (Night Version)
Real Life – Send Me An Angel
Boney M – Young, Free, And Single
Bronski Beat – Smalltown Boy
Fine Young Cannibals – Johnny Come Home
Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings
Book Of Love – Book Of Love
Bow Wow Wow – Do You Wanna Hold Me?
Lick The Tins – Can’t Help Falling In Love
Erasure – Chorus
New Order – Perfect Kiss
