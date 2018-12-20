Save The Wave Playlist (12.20.18)

7am

Thompson Twins – Lies

New Order – Blue Monday (12” Version)

Depeche Mode – Route 66 (Beatmasters Remix)

Fake? – Brick

Fat Headz – Calling All Clubs

Kraftwerk – Telephone Call

Pete Shelley – Homosapien (Dance Mix)

Duran Duran – Hungry Like the Wolf (Night Version)

Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Two Tribes (Annihilation Mix)

Secession – Touch (Part 3)

The Psychedelic Furs – Heartbeat

Billy Idol – Catch My Fall

Vicious Pink – Take Me Now (Razormaid Remix)

Human League – Mirror Man

The B-52’s – Summer Of Love (Select Mix)

Yazoo – Didn’t Bring Your Love Down

Gene Loves Jezebel – Desire (Come and Get It) [Edge Remix] .

Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka

Flesh For Lulu – Postcards From Paradise

The Cure – In Between Days

8am

Scritti Politti – Woodbeez

Wham! – Last Christmas

The Waitresses – Christmas Wrapping

+1 – Nevermore

Cube – Loves Taboo

Dead or Alive – Lover Come Back To Me (Hot Tracks)

Pet Shop Boys – It’s Doesn’t Often Snow At Christmas (New Version)

Yello – Jingle Bells (UltraTraxx Mix)

Erasure – She Won’t Be Home

Book of Love – We Three Kings

Cocteau Twins – Winter Wonderland

Altered Images – Don’t Talk To Me About Love

Shona Lang – Soviet Snow

Malcolm McLaren – Something’s Jumping In Your Shirt

Depeche Mode vs. Disclosure – Personal Jesus vs. Latch

Culture Club – Karma Chameleon

9am – BONUS HOUR

Depeche Mode – Love In Itself

Alphaville – Big In Japan

Malcolm McLaren & The Bootzilla Orchestra – Waltz Darling

Tears For Fears – Shout

Captain Sensible – Wot

Siouxsie And The Banshees – Peek-A-Boo (Silver Dollar Mix)

Talking Heads – Burning Down The House

Scritti Politti – Perfect way

The Belle Stars – Iko Iko

Heaven 17 & Richard X – Let Me Go

Level 42 – Lessons In Love (Shep Pettibone Remix)

The Icicle Works – Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream)

Prince – Housequake

Thompson Twins – Don’t Mess With Doctor Dream

Dead or Alive – In Too Deep

New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle

OMD – We Love You

