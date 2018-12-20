Save The Wave Playlist (12.20.18)

7am
Thompson Twins – Lies
New Order – Blue Monday (12” Version)
Depeche Mode – Route 66 (Beatmasters Remix)
Fake? – Brick
Fat Headz – Calling All Clubs
Kraftwerk – Telephone Call
Pete Shelley – Homosapien (Dance Mix)
Duran Duran – Hungry Like the Wolf (Night Version)
Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Two Tribes (Annihilation Mix)
Secession – Touch (Part 3)
The Psychedelic Furs – Heartbeat
Billy Idol – Catch My Fall
Vicious Pink – Take Me Now (Razormaid Remix)
Human League – Mirror Man
The B-52’s – Summer Of Love (Select Mix)
Yazoo – Didn’t Bring Your Love Down
Gene Loves Jezebel – Desire (Come and Get It) [Edge Remix] .
Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka
Flesh For Lulu – Postcards From Paradise
The Cure – In Between Days
8am
Scritti Politti – Woodbeez
Wham! – Last Christmas
The Waitresses – Christmas Wrapping
+1 – Nevermore
Cube – Loves Taboo
Dead or Alive – Lover Come Back To Me (Hot Tracks)
Pet Shop Boys – It’s Doesn’t Often Snow At Christmas (New Version)
Yello – Jingle Bells (UltraTraxx Mix)
Erasure – She Won’t Be Home
Book of Love – We Three Kings
Cocteau Twins – Winter Wonderland
Altered Images – Don’t Talk To Me About Love
Shona Lang – Soviet Snow
Malcolm McLaren – Something’s Jumping In Your Shirt
Depeche Mode vs. Disclosure – Personal Jesus vs. Latch
Culture Club – Karma Chameleon
9am – BONUS HOUR
Depeche Mode – Love In Itself
Alphaville – Big In Japan
Malcolm McLaren & The Bootzilla Orchestra – Waltz Darling
Tears For Fears – Shout
Captain Sensible – Wot
Siouxsie And The Banshees – Peek-A-Boo (Silver Dollar Mix)
Talking Heads – Burning Down The House
Scritti Politti – Perfect way
The Belle Stars – Iko Iko
Heaven 17 & Richard X – Let Me Go
Level 42 – Lessons In Love (Shep Pettibone Remix)
The Icicle Works – Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream)
Prince – Housequake
Thompson Twins – Don’t Mess With Doctor Dream
Dead or Alive – In Too Deep
New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle
OMD – We Love You
