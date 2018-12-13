Save The Wave Playlist (12.13.18)

7am

Devo – Whip It

The B-52’s – Party Out Of Bounds

Peter Schilling – Major Tom (Coming Home)

Duran Duran – Careless Memories

The Cure – Just Like Heaven

Altered Images – Happy Birthday

Red Rockers – China

Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart

A Flock Of Seagulls – I Ran (So Far Away)

Underworld – Underneath The Radar

Soft Cell – Tainted Love

Boys Don’t Cry – I Wanna Be A Cowboy

The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me

Bronski Beat – Why?

Alphaville – Forever Young (Special Dance Mix)

New Order – Love Vigilantes

8am

Hubert Kah – Cathy

Revenge – I’m Not Your Slave

New Order – Sub-Culture

Ian McCulloch – Faith & Healing

OMD – Dreaming

Rita Mitsuko – Marcia Baila

The Communards – Don’t Leave Me This Way (Son of Gotham City Mix)

Alphaville – Red Rose (12” Remix)

Trans-X – Vivre Sur Video

Lana Pellay – Pistol In My Pocket

Dead Or Alive – Something In My House

Kim Wilde – You Keep Me Hangin’ On (W.C.H. Mix)

Real Life – Send Me An Angel

A Flock OF Seagulls – Never Again (The Dancer)

Depeche Mode – Not Tonight

Colourbox – The Official Colourbox World Cup Theme

The Cure – In Between Days

Soft Cell – What?

9am – BONUS HOUR

Malcolm McLaren – Buffalo Gals

Herbie Hancock – Rockit

Dominatrix – The Dominatrix Sleeps

M – Pop Muzik

Inxs – I Need You

Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence

Charlatans – The Only One I Know

Bomb The Bass – Beat Dis

Big Audio Dynamite – Just Play

Off – Electrica Salsa

Fine Young Cannibals – I’m Not Satisfied

C.C.C.P. – American Soviets

Red Flag – Russian Radio

Shona Laing – Soviet Snow

Erasure – Stop! (12” Mix)

