Save The Wave Playlist (12.13.18)

7am
Devo – Whip It
The B-52’s – Party Out Of Bounds
Peter Schilling – Major Tom (Coming Home)
Duran Duran – Careless Memories
The Cure – Just Like Heaven
Altered Images – Happy Birthday
Red Rockers – China
Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart
A Flock Of Seagulls – I Ran (So Far Away)
Underworld – Underneath The Radar
Soft Cell – Tainted Love
Boys Don’t Cry – I Wanna Be A Cowboy
The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me
Bronski Beat – Why?
Alphaville – Forever Young (Special Dance Mix)
New Order – Love Vigilantes
8am
Hubert Kah – Cathy
Revenge – I’m Not Your Slave
New Order – Sub-Culture
Ian McCulloch – Faith & Healing
OMD – Dreaming
Rita Mitsuko – Marcia Baila
The Communards – Don’t Leave Me This Way (Son of Gotham City Mix)
Alphaville – Red Rose (12” Remix)
Trans-X – Vivre Sur Video
Lana Pellay – Pistol In My Pocket
Dead Or Alive – Something In My House
Kim Wilde – You Keep Me Hangin’ On (W.C.H. Mix)
Real Life – Send Me An Angel
A Flock OF Seagulls – Never Again (The Dancer)
Depeche Mode – Not Tonight
Colourbox – The Official Colourbox World Cup Theme
The Cure – In Between Days
Soft Cell – What?
9am – BONUS HOUR
Malcolm McLaren – Buffalo Gals
Herbie Hancock – Rockit
Dominatrix – The Dominatrix Sleeps
M – Pop Muzik
Inxs – I Need You
Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence
Charlatans – The Only One I Know
Bomb The Bass – Beat Dis
Big Audio Dynamite – Just Play
Off – Electrica Salsa
Fine Young Cannibals – I’m Not Satisfied
C.C.C.P. – American Soviets
Red Flag – Russian Radio
Shona Laing – Soviet Snow
Erasure – Stop! (12” Mix)
Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon
Add comment