Save The Wave Playlist (12.6.18)

7am
Erasure – A Little Respect
The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
OMD – So In Love
When In Rome – The Promise
Tears For Fears – Pale Shelter
Depeche Mode – Strangelove
Information Society – Walking Away
C.C.C.P. – American Soviets
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls
The Human League – The Lebanon
The Charlatans – Weirdo
The Shamen – Make It Mine
Timelords – Doctorin’ The Tardis
The Psychedelic Furs – Heartbeat (New York Remix)
New Order – Everything’s Gone Green
Secession – Touch (Part 3)
The Cure – The Walk
Camouflage – Love Is A Shield
Fake? – Brick
8am
Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings
Depeche Mode – Question Of Time
Duran Duran – Planet Earth (Night Version)
Shriekback – Nemesis
English Beat – I Confess (12” Version)
Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag (Edge Remix)
Bronski Beat – Hit That Perfect Beat (12” Remix)
The Human League – Mirror Man
Divinyls – Pleasure And Pain
The Psychedelic Furs – Heaven
New Order – Love Vigilantes
The B-52’s – Roam
INXS – The One Thing
A Flock Of Seagulls – Space Age Love Song
Aha – Take On ME
Robert Seidler – Christian Boy
Real Life – Catch Me I’m Falling
9am – BONUS HOUR
The Twins – Time Will Tell
New Order – Temptation
Tears For Fears – Change
Camouflage – The Great Commandment
Eurythmics – Love Is A Stranger
Erasure – Chains Of Love (Remastered 2009)
The Human League – Love Action (I Believe In Love)
Blancmange – Don’t Tell Me (Dance Remix)
The Cure – Harold And Joe
Big Pig – Breakaway
Ministry – Everyday Is Halloween
Front 242 – Headhunter
Nitzer Ebb – Join In The Chant (Burn!)
Alexander Robotnick – Problemes D’amour
George Kranz – Din Daa Daa
Voyou – Houseman
Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon
Add comment