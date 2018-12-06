Save The Wave Playlist (12.6.18)

7am

Erasure – A Little Respect

The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly

OMD – So In Love

When In Rome – The Promise

Tears For Fears – Pale Shelter

Depeche Mode – Strangelove

Information Society – Walking Away

C.C.C.P. – American Soviets

Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls

The Human League – The Lebanon

The Charlatans – Weirdo

The Shamen – Make It Mine

Timelords – Doctorin’ The Tardis

The Psychedelic Furs – Heartbeat (New York Remix)

New Order – Everything’s Gone Green

Secession – Touch (Part 3)

The Cure – The Walk

Camouflage – Love Is A Shield

Fake? – Brick

8am

Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings

Depeche Mode – Question Of Time

Duran Duran – Planet Earth (Night Version)

Shriekback – Nemesis

English Beat – I Confess (12” Version)

Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag (Edge Remix)

Bronski Beat – Hit That Perfect Beat (12” Remix)

The Human League – Mirror Man

Divinyls – Pleasure And Pain

The Psychedelic Furs – Heaven

New Order – Love Vigilantes

The B-52’s – Roam

INXS – The One Thing

A Flock Of Seagulls – Space Age Love Song

Aha – Take On ME

Robert Seidler – Christian Boy

Real Life – Catch Me I’m Falling

9am – BONUS HOUR

The Twins – Time Will Tell

New Order – Temptation

Tears For Fears – Change

Camouflage – The Great Commandment

Eurythmics – Love Is A Stranger

Erasure – Chains Of Love (Remastered 2009)

The Human League – Love Action (I Believe In Love)

Blancmange – Don’t Tell Me (Dance Remix)

The Cure – Harold And Joe

Big Pig – Breakaway

Ministry – Everyday Is Halloween

Front 242 – Headhunter

Nitzer Ebb – Join In The Chant (Burn!)

Alexander Robotnick – Problemes D’amour

George Kranz – Din Daa Daa

Voyou – Houseman

