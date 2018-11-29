Save The Wave Playlist (11.29.18)

7am
OMD – Bride Of Frankenstein (Mini Mix)
Erasure – Oh L’amour
The Twins – Time Will Tell (12” Mix)
Celebrate The Nun – Will You Be There (12” Mix)
??? – ???
Cetu Javu – Cccan’t You See
Pet Shop Boys – Heart
New Order – Temptation
Holly Johnson – Where Has Love Gone?
Lisa Marie – Something’s Jumpin’ In Your Shirt (Walk The Body Mix)
OMD – Call My Name
Dead Or Alive – Lover Come Back (To Me)
C.C.C.P – American Soviets
Book Of Love – Boy
Westworld – Painkiller
Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough
Secession – Touch (Part 3)
Pop Will Eat Itself – Can U Dig It?
B-52’s – Girl From Ipanema Goes To Greenland
OMD – Apollo
Cee Farrow – Should I Love You?
8am
Erasure – Hideaway (12” Remix)
New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle
Dead Or Alive – In Too Deep (12” Remix)
Camouflage – The Great Commandment (Justin Strus Remix)
Nitzer Ebb – Join In The Chant
Gino Latino – Welcome
Pet Shop Boys – Always On My Mind
Cube – Loves Taboo
Ministry – I Wanted To Tell Her (Edge Remix)
Depeche Mode – Strangelove
Blancmange – Blind Vision (Razormaid Mix)
JWB – Never Again
Duran Duran – My Own Way (12” Mix)
The Psychedelic Furs – Heartbeat
King – Love & Pride (Future Mix)
Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel (Shep Pettibone Remix)
MCL – Carmen (Danger In Her Eyes)
9am
Stephen Duffy – Hold It
Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough
Heaven 17 – Penthouse And Pavement
Pet Shop Boys – Always On My Mind (2001 Remastered Version)
New Order – Sub-Culture
Real Life – Send Me An Angel
Blancmange – I Can See It
A-Ha – Train Of Thought
Bronski Beat – Why? (2008 Remastered Version)
Q-Feel – Dancing In Heaven (Orbital Be-Bop)
Missing Persons – Walking In L.A.
The Fixx – One Thing Leads To Another
The Psychedelic Furs – Alice’s House
Colourbox – The Official Colourbox World Cup Theme
OMD – Tesla Girls
Heaven 17 – We Live So Fast
The Cure – In Between Days
