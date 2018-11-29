Save The Wave Playlist (11.29.18)

7am

OMD – Bride Of Frankenstein (Mini Mix)

Erasure – Oh L’amour

The Twins – Time Will Tell (12” Mix)

Celebrate The Nun – Will You Be There (12” Mix)

??? – ???

Cetu Javu – Cccan’t You See

Pet Shop Boys – Heart

New Order – Temptation

Holly Johnson – Where Has Love Gone?

Lisa Marie – Something’s Jumpin’ In Your Shirt (Walk The Body Mix)

OMD – Call My Name

Dead Or Alive – Lover Come Back (To Me)

C.C.C.P – American Soviets

Book Of Love – Boy

Westworld – Painkiller

Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough

Secession – Touch (Part 3)

Pop Will Eat Itself – Can U Dig It?

B-52’s – Girl From Ipanema Goes To Greenland

OMD – Apollo

Cee Farrow – Should I Love You?

8am

Erasure – Hideaway (12” Remix)

New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle

Dead Or Alive – In Too Deep (12” Remix)

Camouflage – The Great Commandment (Justin Strus Remix)

Nitzer Ebb – Join In The Chant

Gino Latino – Welcome

Pet Shop Boys – Always On My Mind

Cube – Loves Taboo

Ministry – I Wanted To Tell Her (Edge Remix)

Depeche Mode – Strangelove

Blancmange – Blind Vision (Razormaid Mix)

JWB – Never Again

Duran Duran – My Own Way (12” Mix)

The Psychedelic Furs – Heartbeat

King – Love & Pride (Future Mix)

Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel (Shep Pettibone Remix)

MCL – Carmen (Danger In Her Eyes)

9am

Stephen Duffy – Hold It

Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough

Heaven 17 – Penthouse And Pavement

Pet Shop Boys – Always On My Mind (2001 Remastered Version)

New Order – Sub-Culture

Real Life – Send Me An Angel

Blancmange – I Can See It

A-Ha – Train Of Thought

Bronski Beat – Why? (2008 Remastered Version)

Q-Feel – Dancing In Heaven (Orbital Be-Bop)

Missing Persons – Walking In L.A.

The Fixx – One Thing Leads To Another

The Psychedelic Furs – Alice’s House

Colourbox – The Official Colourbox World Cup Theme

OMD – Tesla Girls

Heaven 17 – We Live So Fast

The Cure – In Between Days

