Save The Wave Thanksgiving Playlist (11.22.18)

6am
Freeze – I. O .U.
Big Pig – Breakaway
Thompson Twins – Love On Your Side (Razormaid Remix)
King – Love & Pride
Until December – Live Alone In Shame (Razormaid Remix)
Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel
ABC – When Smokey Sings (Miami Mix)
Celebrate The Nun – Will You Be There (Nu Nu Mix)
The Specials – Free Nelson Mandela
The Clash – Rock The Casbah (Hot Tracks Remix)
Cyndi Lauper – Time After Time (Select Mix)
English Beat – I Confess (12” Version)
Stephen Duffy – She Loves Me
Heaven 17 – Penthouse And Pavement
David Bowie – Rebel Rebel (Select Mix)
Q-Feel – Dancing In Heaven (Orbital Be-Bop)
The Cure – Friday I’m In Love
7am
Electronic – Get The Message
Duran Duran – Notorious
Murray Head – One Night In Bangkok
Men Without Hats – The Safety Dance
Book Of Love – I Touch Roses
Divinyls – I Touch Myself
Rita Mitsouko – Andy
Ministry – Work For Love
Art Of Noise – Beatbox
Herbie Hancock – Rockit
Thompson Twins – Don’t Mess With Doctor Dream
Tears For Fears – Broken / Head Over Heels (Preacher Mix)
Animotion – Obsession (12” Remix)
Depeche Mode – Strangelove
Hithouse – Jack To The Sound Of The Underground
Blue Mercedes – Property (Def B4 Dishonour Mix)
New Order – Fine Time (Silk Mix)
8am
Alphaville – Forever Young
Bronski Beat & Marc Almond – I Feel Love / Johnny Remember Me
A-Ha – Train Of Thought
Blancmange – That’s Love That It Is (Remix)
Squeeze – Cool For Cats
Book Of Love – Book Of Love
The Style Council – Shout To The Top
Spandau Ballet – Only When You Leave
Wham! – Freedom
Soft Cell – Say Hello Wave Goodbye
Depeche Mode – Master & Servant
Real Life – Send Me An Angel
Pet Shop Boys – One More Chance
New Order – The Perfect Kiss
Fake? – Brick
Talk Talk – Talk Talk
Berlin – No More Words
Sharpe & Numan – Cars
Erasure – Chains Of Love
9am
Echo & The Bunnymen – Lips Like Sugar
A-House – Call Me Blue
Trans-X – Living On Video
Heaven 17 – Penthouse And Pavement
??? – ???
Sparks – Music That You Can Dance To
My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult – A Daisy Chain 4 Satan
Re-Flex – The Politics Of Dancing
Man 2 Man – Male Stripper
The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink
The Go-Go’s – Megamix
Generation X – Dancing With Myself
Felony – The Fanatic
Maurice And The Cliches – Soft Core
Culture Club – Karma Chameleon
Morrissey – Sing Your Life
Red Flag – Russian Radio
Shona Laing – Soviet Snow
10am
The Cure – Let’s Go To Bed
Depeche Mode – Get The Balance Right (Combination Mix)
Kraftwerk – Telephone Call
Pet Shop Boys – Where The Streets Have No Name Hot Tracks Mix)
Communards – Don’t Leave Me This Way
Alphaville – Red Rose (Remix)
Culture Club – Church Of The Poison Mind (Select Mix)
New Order – Regret (Edge Remix)
Talk Talk – It’s My Life
B-52’s – Summer Of Love
Yello – Oh Yeah!
Erasure – Breath Of Life (Elixir Mix)
OMD – We Love You
Rita Mitsuko – Marcia Baila
Erasure – She Won’t Be Home
11am
Human League – Heart Like A Wheel (Razormaid Mix)
Limahl – Never Ending Story
Pet Shop Boys – What Have I Done To Deserve This (DMC Remix)
New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle (DJ Strobe 2017 Remix)
Boxcar – Freemason
Depeche Mode – No Disco
Cause & Effect – What Do You See
Altered Images – Don’t Talk To Me About Love
Human League – The Lebanon
Psychedelic Furs – Love My Way Part 2 (Select Mix)
The Cure – A Night Like This
Sting – All This Time
Eurythmics – Here Comes The Rain Again Part 2 (Select Mix)
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls (Sasha Remix)
Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence (Razormaid Mix)
David Bowie – Let’s Dance
