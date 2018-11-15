Seattle's home for dance
Save The Wave Playlist (11.15.18)

Drew Bailey
November 15, 2018
Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday November 15th, 2018.

Tune in to C89.5 this Thanksgiving Morning for another six hour edition of Save The Wave. Trent Von will be in the mix from 6a-12n for your Turkey Day!

7am

Yazoo – State Farm
Scratch Dance – Pyramid Mix
Bomb The Bass – Beat Dis
Edelweiss – Bring Me Edelweiss
INXS – New Sensation
R.E.M. – Orange Crush
Ehab – Shirley, You Can’t Be Serious
Pop Will Eat Itself – Def Con One (Doomsday Power Mix)
Westworld – Sonic Boom Bop
Erasure – Oh L’amour
Thompson Twins – Doctor! Doctor!
Limahl – Never Ending Story (Rusty Mix 7”)
Altered Images – Don’t Talk To Me About Love
ABC – Be Near Me (Munich Disco Mix)
The Psychedelic Furs – The Ghost In You
Eurythmics – Love Is A Stranger
New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle
Tears For Fears – Head Over Heals

8am

Art Of Noise – Beatbox (Edge Remix)
Naked Eyes – Promises Promises (Hot Tracks Remix)
Book Of Love – I Touch Roses (Edge Remix)
Wang Chung – Dance Hall Days
Human League – Human
Rita Mitsouko – Andy
Swing Out Sister – Breakout
Blondie – Heart Of Glass
Taffy – I Love My Radio
Erasure – Gimme Gimme Gimme
Cetu Javu – Have In Mind
Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon (Ultimix)
Talking Heads – Burning Down The House (Rhythm Scholar & Apollo Zero Remix)
New Order – Round & Round (Edge Remix)
Eurythmics – Here Comes The Rain Again Part 2
Jesus & Mary Chain – Happy When It Rains

9am – BONUS HOUR

Cetu Javu – Cccan’t You See
Duran Duran – All She Wants Is (US Master Mix)
Camouflage – The Great Commandment
Yazoo – Situation (12” Remix)
The Shamen – Make It Mine (Progress 1 Vox)
The Human League – The Lebanon
New Order – Sub-Culture
OMD – Locomotion
Depeche Mode – I Just Can’t Get Enough
David Bowie – China Girl
The Beat – Save It For Later
Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy
Berlin – No More Words
Falcon – Vienna Calling
Fake? – Brick
The Flying Lizards – Money
The Go Go’s – Our Lips Are Sealed
The Other Two – Tasty Fish
Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings

