Save The Wave Playlist (11.15.18)

Tune in to C89.5 this Thanksgiving Morning for another six hour edition of Save The Wave. Trent Von will be in the mix from 6a-12n for your Turkey Day!

7am

Yazoo – State Farm

Scratch Dance – Pyramid Mix

Bomb The Bass – Beat Dis

Edelweiss – Bring Me Edelweiss

INXS – New Sensation

R.E.M. – Orange Crush

Ehab – Shirley, You Can’t Be Serious

Pop Will Eat Itself – Def Con One (Doomsday Power Mix)

Westworld – Sonic Boom Bop

Erasure – Oh L’amour

Thompson Twins – Doctor! Doctor!

Limahl – Never Ending Story (Rusty Mix 7”)

Altered Images – Don’t Talk To Me About Love

ABC – Be Near Me (Munich Disco Mix)

The Psychedelic Furs – The Ghost In You

Eurythmics – Love Is A Stranger

New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle

Tears For Fears – Head Over Heals

8am

Art Of Noise – Beatbox (Edge Remix)

Naked Eyes – Promises Promises (Hot Tracks Remix)

Book Of Love – I Touch Roses (Edge Remix)

Wang Chung – Dance Hall Days

Human League – Human

Rita Mitsouko – Andy

Swing Out Sister – Breakout

Blondie – Heart Of Glass

Taffy – I Love My Radio

Erasure – Gimme Gimme Gimme

Cetu Javu – Have In Mind

Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon (Ultimix)

Talking Heads – Burning Down The House (Rhythm Scholar & Apollo Zero Remix)

New Order – Round & Round (Edge Remix)

Eurythmics – Here Comes The Rain Again Part 2

Jesus & Mary Chain – Happy When It Rains

9am – BONUS HOUR

Cetu Javu – Cccan’t You See

Duran Duran – All She Wants Is (US Master Mix)

Camouflage – The Great Commandment

Yazoo – Situation (12” Remix)

The Shamen – Make It Mine (Progress 1 Vox)

The Human League – The Lebanon

New Order – Sub-Culture

OMD – Locomotion

Depeche Mode – I Just Can’t Get Enough

David Bowie – China Girl

The Beat – Save It For Later

Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy

Berlin – No More Words

Falcon – Vienna Calling

Fake? – Brick

The Flying Lizards – Money

The Go Go’s – Our Lips Are Sealed

The Other Two – Tasty Fish

Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings

