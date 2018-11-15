Save The Wave Playlist (11.15.18)

Tune in to C89.5 this Thanksgiving Morning for another six hour edition of Save The Wave. Trent Von will be in the mix from 6a-12n for your Turkey Day!
7am
Yazoo – State Farm
Scratch Dance – Pyramid Mix
Bomb The Bass – Beat Dis
Edelweiss – Bring Me Edelweiss
INXS – New Sensation
R.E.M. – Orange Crush
Ehab – Shirley, You Can’t Be Serious
Pop Will Eat Itself – Def Con One (Doomsday Power Mix)
Westworld – Sonic Boom Bop
Erasure – Oh L’amour
Thompson Twins – Doctor! Doctor!
Limahl – Never Ending Story (Rusty Mix 7”)
Altered Images – Don’t Talk To Me About Love
ABC – Be Near Me (Munich Disco Mix)
The Psychedelic Furs – The Ghost In You
Eurythmics – Love Is A Stranger
New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle
Tears For Fears – Head Over Heals
8am
Art Of Noise – Beatbox (Edge Remix)
Naked Eyes – Promises Promises (Hot Tracks Remix)
Book Of Love – I Touch Roses (Edge Remix)
Wang Chung – Dance Hall Days
Human League – Human
Rita Mitsouko – Andy
Swing Out Sister – Breakout
Blondie – Heart Of Glass
Taffy – I Love My Radio
Erasure – Gimme Gimme Gimme
Cetu Javu – Have In Mind
Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon (Ultimix)
Talking Heads – Burning Down The House (Rhythm Scholar & Apollo Zero Remix)
New Order – Round & Round (Edge Remix)
Eurythmics – Here Comes The Rain Again Part 2
Jesus & Mary Chain – Happy When It Rains
9am – BONUS HOUR
Cetu Javu – Cccan’t You See
Duran Duran – All She Wants Is (US Master Mix)
Camouflage – The Great Commandment
Yazoo – Situation (12” Remix)
The Shamen – Make It Mine (Progress 1 Vox)
The Human League – The Lebanon
New Order – Sub-Culture
OMD – Locomotion
Depeche Mode – I Just Can’t Get Enough
David Bowie – China Girl
The Beat – Save It For Later
Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy
Berlin – No More Words
Falcon – Vienna Calling
Fake? – Brick
The Flying Lizards – Money
The Go Go’s – Our Lips Are Sealed
The Other Two – Tasty Fish
Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings
