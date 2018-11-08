Save The Wave Playlist (11.8.18)

7am
Information Society – What’s On Your Mind (Pure Energy)
Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Oil Tank Mix)
Erasure – Who Needs Love Like That
Cetu Javu – Cccan’t You See
Hubert Kah – Military Drums
C.C.C.P. – American-Soviets
The Human League – Love Action (I Believe In Love)
OMD – Locomotion
Bananarama – Venus
Celebrate The Nun – Will You Be There
New Order – Blue Monday
Re-Flex – Praying The Beat
Bronski Beat – Hit That Perfect Beat
Elvis Costello & The Attractions – Pump It Up
Dead or Alive – In Too Deep
S 50 – Input
8am
Morrissey – Suedehead
Siouxsie And The Banshees – Hong Kong Garden
Missing Persons – Walking In L.A.
Haircut 100 – Favourite Shirts (Boy Meets Girl)
Duran Duran – Rio
Ultravox – Dancing With Tears In My Eyes
Afrika Bambaataa – World Destruction (Meltdown Remix)
Bronski Beat – Why?
Trans-X – Living On Video
Alphaville – Red Rose (The 12” Remix)
The Other Two – Tasty Fish
Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings
Q-Feel – Dancing In Heaven
Depeche Mode – But Not Tonight
Bronski Beat – Smalltown Boy
Philip Oakey & Giorgio Moroder – Together In Electric Dreams
A Flock of Seagulls – Never Again (The Dancer)
9am – BONUS HOUR
Tears For Fears – Shout
Alphaville – Big In Japan
OMD – Sailing On The Seven Seas
David Bowie – Fame
Dexys Midnight Runners – Come On Eileen
Madness – Our House
Cyndi Lauper – Girls Just Want To Have Fun
Erasure – Hideaway
Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon
New Order – World In Motion
INXS – Suicide Blonde
Front 242 – Welcome To Paradise
Front 242 – Headhunter
Depeche Mode – Happiest (Jack Mix)
The Twins – Time WIll Tell
??? – ???
Eurythmics – Who’s That Girl
Culture Club – Miss Me Blind
Yazoo – Situation
Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon
Add comment