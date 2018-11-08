Save The Wave Playlist (11.8.18)

7am

Information Society – What’s On Your Mind (Pure Energy)

Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Oil Tank Mix)

Erasure – Who Needs Love Like That

Cetu Javu – Cccan’t You See

Hubert Kah – Military Drums

C.C.C.P. – American-Soviets

The Human League – Love Action (I Believe In Love)

OMD – Locomotion

Bananarama – Venus

Celebrate The Nun – Will You Be There

New Order – Blue Monday

Re-Flex – Praying The Beat

Bronski Beat – Hit That Perfect Beat

Elvis Costello & The Attractions – Pump It Up

Dead or Alive – In Too Deep

S 50 – Input

8am

Morrissey – Suedehead

Siouxsie And The Banshees – Hong Kong Garden

Missing Persons – Walking In L.A.

Haircut 100 – Favourite Shirts (Boy Meets Girl)

Duran Duran – Rio

Ultravox – Dancing With Tears In My Eyes

Afrika Bambaataa – World Destruction (Meltdown Remix)

Bronski Beat – Why?

Trans-X – Living On Video

Alphaville – Red Rose (The 12” Remix)

The Other Two – Tasty Fish

Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings

Q-Feel – Dancing In Heaven

Depeche Mode – But Not Tonight

Bronski Beat – Smalltown Boy

Philip Oakey & Giorgio Moroder – Together In Electric Dreams

A Flock of Seagulls – Never Again (The Dancer)

9am – BONUS HOUR

Tears For Fears – Shout

Alphaville – Big In Japan

OMD – Sailing On The Seven Seas

David Bowie – Fame

Dexys Midnight Runners – Come On Eileen

Madness – Our House

Cyndi Lauper – Girls Just Want To Have Fun

Erasure – Hideaway

Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon

New Order – World In Motion

INXS – Suicide Blonde

Front 242 – Welcome To Paradise

Front 242 – Headhunter

Depeche Mode – Happiest (Jack Mix)

The Twins – Time WIll Tell

??? – ???

Eurythmics – Who’s That Girl

Culture Club – Miss Me Blind

Yazoo – Situation

