Save The Wave Playlist (11.1.18)

7am
Pet Shops Boys & Dusty Springfield – What Have I Done To Deserve This?
Alphaville – Jet Set (Jellybean Mix)
Information Society – What’s On Your Mind (Pure Energy)
OMD – Pandora’s Box
Kissing The Pink – Certain Things Are Likely
Blancmange – Don’t Tell Me
Dead Or Alive – Come Home With Me Baby
Nitzer Ebb – Join In The Chant
Erasure – Love To Hate You
MCL – New York
Red Flag – Russian Radio
Ken Laszlo – Hey Hey Guy
Camouflage – The Great Commandment
Book Of Love – Tubular Bells
Book Of Love – Pretty Boys And Pretty Girls
Fun Boy Three – Our Lips Are Sealed
Talk Talk – It’s My Life
The Specials – Nelson Mandela
8am
Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Retro Shock Remix)
Tears for Fears – Mad world (12’ remix)
Howard Jones – New Song (Edge Remix)
INXS – Listen Like Thieves (Select Mix Remix)
Erasure – Gimme Gimme Gimme (Extended Mix)
Taffy – I love my radio (USA Mix ‘86)
+1 – Nevermore
Dead Or Alive – Lover Come Back to Me (Hot Tracks Mix)
ABC – How To Be A Zillionaire
Psychedelic Furs – All That Money Wants
Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish – Male Stripper (Bump and Grind Mix)
Depeche Mode – Route 66 (Beatmasters Mix)
Kraftwerk – Telephone Call
The Other Two – Tasty Fish (Art Of Mix)
Communards – Don’t Leave Me This Way (Pt 1 & 2)
Strawberry Switchblade – Jolene (Extended Mix)
Berlin – No More Words (Edge Remix)
The Go-Go’s – Vacation
9am (BONUS HOUR)
Sharpe & Numan – Change Your Mind
Secession – Touch (Part 4)
New Order – Sub-Culture
Yazoo – Bring Your Love Down (Didn’t I)
Depeche Mode – Remotivate Me (Set Me Free)
Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings
Erasure – Blue Savannah (Mark Saunders Mix)
Philip Oakey & Giorgio Moroder – Together In Electric Dreams
Ultravox – White China (Special Mix)
Yello – I Love You (Club Mix)
Trans-X – Living On Video
Duran Duran – Girls On Film
Dead Or Alive – Something In My House
Pet Shop Boys – Where The Streets Have No Name
The Communards – Don’t Leave Me This Way
Michael Bow – Love And Devotion
Q-Feel – Dancing In Heaven (Orbital Be-Bop)
