Save The Wave Playlist (11.1.18)

7am

Pet Shops Boys & Dusty Springfield – What Have I Done To Deserve This?

Alphaville – Jet Set (Jellybean Mix)

Information Society – What’s On Your Mind (Pure Energy)

OMD – Pandora’s Box

Kissing The Pink – Certain Things Are Likely

Blancmange – Don’t Tell Me

Dead Or Alive – Come Home With Me Baby

Nitzer Ebb – Join In The Chant

Erasure – Love To Hate You

MCL – New York

Red Flag – Russian Radio

Ken Laszlo – Hey Hey Guy

Camouflage – The Great Commandment

Book Of Love – Tubular Bells

Book Of Love – Pretty Boys And Pretty Girls

Fun Boy Three – Our Lips Are Sealed

Talk Talk – It’s My Life

The Specials – Nelson Mandela

8am

Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Retro Shock Remix)

Tears for Fears – Mad world (12’ remix)

Howard Jones – New Song (Edge Remix)

INXS – Listen Like Thieves (Select Mix Remix)

Erasure – Gimme Gimme Gimme (Extended Mix)

Taffy – I love my radio (USA Mix ‘86)

+1 – Nevermore

Dead Or Alive – Lover Come Back to Me (Hot Tracks Mix)

ABC – How To Be A Zillionaire

Psychedelic Furs – All That Money Wants

Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish – Male Stripper (Bump and Grind Mix)

Depeche Mode – Route 66 (Beatmasters Mix)

Kraftwerk – Telephone Call

The Other Two – Tasty Fish (Art Of Mix)

Communards – Don’t Leave Me This Way (Pt 1 & 2)

Strawberry Switchblade – Jolene (Extended Mix)

Berlin – No More Words (Edge Remix)

The Go-Go’s – Vacation

9am (BONUS HOUR)

Sharpe & Numan – Change Your Mind

Secession – Touch (Part 4)

New Order – Sub-Culture

Yazoo – Bring Your Love Down (Didn’t I)

Depeche Mode – Remotivate Me (Set Me Free)

Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings

Erasure – Blue Savannah (Mark Saunders Mix)

Philip Oakey & Giorgio Moroder – Together In Electric Dreams

Ultravox – White China (Special Mix)

Yello – I Love You (Club Mix)

Trans-X – Living On Video

Duran Duran – Girls On Film

Dead Or Alive – Something In My House

Pet Shop Boys – Where The Streets Have No Name

The Communards – Don’t Leave Me This Way

Michael Bow – Love And Devotion

Q-Feel – Dancing In Heaven (Orbital Be-Bop)

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon