Save The Wave Playlist (10.18.18)

7am

OMD – Sailing On The Seven Seas (Extended Version)

Double – Captain Of Her Heart

Tears For Fears – Shout (U.S. Remix)

Soho – Hippychick

Depeche Mode – Love In Itself

Siouxsie & The Banshees – Peek-A-Boo (Silver Dollar Mix)

Morrissey – The Last Of The Famous International Playboy

Book Of Love – I Touch Roses

Erasure – Sometimes

Blondie – Heart Of Glass

Big Audio Dynamite – Just Play Music

Information Society – What’s On Your Mind (Club Mix)

The Human League – Fascination (Keep Feeling)

8am

Peter Gabriel – Sledgehammer

Howard Jones – What Is Love?

Falco – Rock Me Amadeus

The Cure – Close To Me

Nena – 99 Luftballons

Adam Ant – Goody Two Shoes (Maroon Remix)

Stray Cats – Rock This Town

Trans-X – Living On Video

Stop – Wake Up

Kraftwerk – Tour De France

Depeche Mode – Pleasure Little Treasure

9am

Real Life – Send Me An Angel

The Human League – Mirror Man

Spandau Ballet – Only When You Leave

The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me

Soft Cell – Tainted Love

Aha – Take On Me

Duran Duran – Notorious

Heaven 17 – Let Me Go (12” Version”

Pet Shop Boys – Love Comes Quickly (Dance Mix)

Thompson Twins – The Gap

Level 42 – Lessons In Love (Shep Pettibone Remix)

Howard Jones – Things Can Get Better

Bow Wow Wow – I Want Candy

