Save The Wave Playlist (10.18.18)

7am
OMD – Sailing On The Seven Seas (Extended Version)
Double – Captain Of Her Heart
Tears For Fears – Shout (U.S. Remix)
Soho – Hippychick
Depeche Mode – Love In Itself
Siouxsie & The Banshees – Peek-A-Boo (Silver Dollar Mix)
Morrissey – The Last Of The Famous International Playboy
Book Of Love – I Touch Roses
Erasure – Sometimes
Blondie – Heart Of Glass
Big Audio Dynamite – Just Play Music
Information Society – What’s On Your Mind (Club Mix)
The Human League – Fascination (Keep Feeling)
8am
Peter Gabriel – Sledgehammer
Howard Jones – What Is Love?
Falco – Rock Me Amadeus
The Cure – Close To Me
Nena – 99 Luftballons
Adam Ant – Goody Two Shoes (Maroon Remix)
Stray Cats – Rock This Town
Trans-X – Living On Video
Stop – Wake Up
Kraftwerk – Tour De France
Depeche Mode – Pleasure Little Treasure
9am
Real Life – Send Me An Angel
The Human League – Mirror Man
Spandau Ballet – Only When You Leave
The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me
Soft Cell – Tainted Love
Aha – Take On Me
Duran Duran – Notorious
Heaven 17 – Let Me Go (12” Version”
Pet Shop Boys – Love Comes Quickly (Dance Mix)
Thompson Twins – The Gap
Level 42 – Lessons In Love (Shep Pettibone Remix)
Howard Jones – Things Can Get Better
Bow Wow Wow – I Want Candy
