Specialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (10.11.18)

Drew Bailey
October 11, 2018
2 min read

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Thursday October 11th, 2018

Big Thanks to everyone who donated during Save the Wave today. Your donations mean an extra hour of Save the Wave every Thursday through December 6th! If you donated $20/month or $240 or more, enjoy the 24/7 Save the Wave web stream here: http://c895.org/nonstop (password is in your inbox.)

7am

Magazine 60 – Don Quichotte
ABC – The Look Of Love
Talking Heads – Once In A Lifetime
The Clash – Train In Vain
Shona Laing – Soviet Snow (Remix)
The Human League – The Lebanon (12” Extended Mix)
The B-52’s – Girl From Ipanema Goes To Greenland
Echo And The Bunnymen – Bring On The Dancing Horses (Extended Mix)
Secession – The Magician (Pecky Plus Mix)
Cube – Love’s Taboo (Original 12” Version)
Duran Duran – Burning The Ground
??? – ???

8am

Book Of Love – Love
OMD – Talking Loud And Clear
Tom Tom Club – Wordy Rappinghood|
Heaven 17 – We Live So Fast
A-Ha – Train Of Thought (U.S. Mix)
Michael Bow – Love And Devotion
Devo – Here To Go (Go Mix Version)
Depeche Mode – But Not Tonight
New Order – Love Vigilantes
Berlin – No More Words
U2 – New Year’s Day
Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Two Tribes (Annihilation)

9am

Duran Duran – Planet Earth (Night Version)
The Human League – Mirror Man
Philip Oakey & Giorgio Moroder – Together In Electric Dreams
Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings
Thompson Twins – Lies
Yazoo – Bring Your Love Down (Didn’t I)
Have in Mind – (Kalimba Remix)
Book of Love – Modigliana (Lost in your Eyes
New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle (Extended Dance Remix)
Dead Or Alive – Brand New Lover (The Dust Monkey’s Love Bubble Club Mix)
Taffy – I Love my Radio (Midnight Radio  12” Remix)
Erasure – Oh L’amour
Sparks – Music That You Can Dance To
OMD – We Love You (12” Version)
Cee Farrow – Should I Love You?
Heaven 17 – Penthouse And Pavement

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

