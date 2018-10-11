Save The Wave Playlist (10.11.18)

Big Thanks to everyone who donated during Save the Wave today. Your donations mean an extra hour of Save the Wave every Thursday through December 6th! If you donated $20/month or $240 or more, enjoy the 24/7 Save the Wave web stream here: http://c895.org/nonstop (password is in your inbox.)

7am

Magazine 60 – Don Quichotte

ABC – The Look Of Love

Talking Heads – Once In A Lifetime

The Clash – Train In Vain

Shona Laing – Soviet Snow (Remix)

The Human League – The Lebanon (12” Extended Mix)

The B-52’s – Girl From Ipanema Goes To Greenland

Echo And The Bunnymen – Bring On The Dancing Horses (Extended Mix)

Secession – The Magician (Pecky Plus Mix)

Cube – Love’s Taboo (Original 12” Version)

Duran Duran – Burning The Ground

??? – ???

8am

Book Of Love – Love

OMD – Talking Loud And Clear

Tom Tom Club – Wordy Rappinghood|

Heaven 17 – We Live So Fast

A-Ha – Train Of Thought (U.S. Mix)

Michael Bow – Love And Devotion

Devo – Here To Go (Go Mix Version)

Depeche Mode – But Not Tonight

New Order – Love Vigilantes

Berlin – No More Words

U2 – New Year’s Day

Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Two Tribes (Annihilation)

9am

Duran Duran – Planet Earth (Night Version)

The Human League – Mirror Man

Philip Oakey & Giorgio Moroder – Together In Electric Dreams

Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings

Thompson Twins – Lies

Yazoo – Bring Your Love Down (Didn’t I)

Have in Mind – (Kalimba Remix)

Book of Love – Modigliana (Lost in your Eyes

New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle (Extended Dance Remix)

Dead Or Alive – Brand New Lover (The Dust Monkey’s Love Bubble Club Mix)

Taffy – I Love my Radio (Midnight Radio 12” Remix)

Erasure – Oh L’amour

Sparks – Music That You Can Dance To

OMD – We Love You (12” Version)

Cee Farrow – Should I Love You?

Heaven 17 – Penthouse And Pavement

