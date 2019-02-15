Seattle's home for dance
A Valentine’s Day SUCCESS!

Harmony Soleil
February 15, 2019
Another amazing event in the books! The Save the Wave Valentine’s Day Skating Party was an amazing way to spend the night filled with amazing music and all of YOU! We want to thank Lynnwood Bowl and Skate for hosting us and the staff for being so awesome. And of course it would not have happened with out the support of our listeners and members. Thank you for skating this Valentine’s night away with us! If you have any pictures from the event make sure you post them and tag @C895Radio! We can’t wait to do it again soon, stay tuned for our next event!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

