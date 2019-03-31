Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
C895 Celebrates Womxn In Dance Music

C895 Celebrates Womxn in Dance Music – Binah

Harmony Soleil
March 31, 2019
1 min read

Talking to a real Seattle legend as #C895CelebratesWomxn! @BinahCereus is a local DJ, creator of @CrateRadio and more! She talks about how found her way into dance music and learned how to DJ, gives some great advice about any one interested in diving into the world of dance music and so much more! She also gives some amazing insight into the Seattle dance music scene and give her thoughts on how we can come together as a community to make it safer and more inclusive space for all. Check out her full interview below!

 Breaks – DnB – House – Tech House – Deep – Minimal – Dub – Techno | Progressive |

Binah Cereus originally from France, professionally trained and formerly known under the name of Dj Sebiseb has reinvented herself to share her passion for a new era of transcending genres of music to take you on a timeless voyage.

Happy Women’s History Month! For the entire month of March, we are Celebrating Womxn in Dance Music with on air interviews, blog posts, mixes and MORE from some of the most influential womxn in the industry! Help us celebrate using #C895CelebratesWomxn!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu