Join us at noon on Monday, March 8th as C895 Anthems Celebrates International Womxn’s Day! Hang out with Harmony Soleil as she brings you a full hour of music from femxle DJs, producers, singers and songwriters!

And after the show, continue the celebration with over 20 interviews with some of the most influential womxn in dance including: VASSY, Jes, Anna Lunoe, Nadia Ali, Fysah and more! You can check out years of fascinating interviews by clicking HERE!