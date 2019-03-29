C895 Celebrates Womxn in Dance – Keri Weber

As we continue to Celebrate Womxn in Dance music, we are so excited include Keri Weber! As a promoter throwing incredible shows in her family businses InMotion Productions, Keri gets an intimate glimpse inside the world of dance music! She sat down in the studio to discuss what its like to throw dance music events in Seattle, how she adds her own personal touches and her thoughts on what its like to be a womxn in the industry!

