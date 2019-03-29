Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
C895 Celebrates Womxn In Dance Music

C895 Celebrates Womxn in Dance – Keri Weber

Harmony Soleil
March 29, 2019
1 min read

As we continue to Celebrate Womxn in Dance music, we are so excited include Keri Weber! As a promoter throwing incredible shows in her family businses InMotion Productions, Keri gets an intimate glimpse inside the world of dance music! She sat down in the studio to discuss what its like to throw dance music events in Seattle, how she adds her own personal touches and her thoughts on what its like to be a womxn in the industry!

Happy Women’s History Month! For the entire month of March, we are Celebrating Womxn in Dance Music with on air interviews, blog posts, mixes and MORE from some of the most influential womxn in the industry! Help us celebrate using #C895CelebratesWomxn!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu