C895 Celebrates Womxn in Dance Music – Haley Reinhart

In honor of her brand new album “Lo-Fi Soul” dropping today, we are so excited to feature singer, songwriter and performer, Haley Reinhart as C895 continues to Celebrate Womxn in Dance music! We caught up with Haley to chat about her musical childhood, the incredible level of work she has put into not only “Lo-Fi Soul” but this entire new chapter of her career and so much more! Check out the entire interview from Haley below!

Originally from the Chicago area, Reinhart was born into a musical family with a deep love of rock-and-roll, funk, jazz, classic pop, and the blues. In her early childhood, she started joining her parents’ rock band Midnight onstage and quickly found herself hooked on performing. “One memory that stands out is my golden birthday, when I turned nine on September 9, 1999,” says Reinhart. “My parents were playing a tattoo convention and there were all these tough-looking people and biker dudes there, and I got up to sing a LeAnn Rimes song with my hair in little Princess Leia buns. But then once I started singing it got so quiet and the tattoo machines all went off—everyone was listening to me. I was so overcome by it, I cried right afterward, but they were happy tears. I just thought to myself, ‘This is amazing.’”

