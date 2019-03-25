Seattle's home for dance
C895 Celebrates Womxn In Dance Music

C895 Celebrates Womxn in Dance Music – Caroline Kole

Harmony Soleil
March 25, 2019
As we continue to move through the month of March, Celebrating Womxn in Dance music we are excited to include vocalist, song writer and performer, Caroline Kole! Despite only being 21, this artist has already moved through the genres of country and pop, and is now collaborating with artists like VAVO to take on the world of dance music! She chats about what it was like to begin her career at the age of 10, her incredible advice for any one interested in working in music, whats coming up for her and so much more! Check out her full interview below!

Nashville-based pop artist Caroline Kole is a vivacious vocalist with a talent for crafting cheeky lyrics and earworm pop melodies. She may be new to the pop scene, but the 21-year-old has skill and experience that exceeds her age, having toured throughout her teenage years as a country artist opening for industry heavyweights Reba McEntire and Blake Shelton, among many others. 

Happy Women’s History Month! For the entire month of March, we are Celebrating Womxn in Dance Music with on air interviews, blog posts, mixes and MORE from some of the most influential womxn in the industry! Help us celebrate using #C895CelebratesWomxn!

