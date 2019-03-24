C895 Celebrates Womxn in Dance – VASSY

Today as #C895CelebratesWomxn we are featuring the multi-talented power house that is VASSY! She has had an incredible string of hits, worked with some of the biggest names in the industry…and there is SO much more to come! (And we can’t wait!)

How does a girl from a tiny waterfront town in Australia’s Northern territory rise into an international recording artist with multiplatinum success, fans around the globe, and a label of her own? For VASSY, it boils down to attitude…

The powerhouse vocalist, songwriter, producer, and KMV founder fearlessly followed her dreams in the face of all obstacles and accomplished the seemingly impossible on her own terms. That spirit of defiance defined her approach from day one—and always will. “Dreams keep us alive,” she exclaims. “I never had a ‘Plan B,’ so I just stuck to ‘Plan A’. I’m a believer that if you want something, you’ve got to visualize it, and it will happen. I want to encourage people to dream and believe.” She exemplifies that philosophy. Growing up in a family of Greek immigrants in Darwin, Australia, her beginnings were humble, but she always possessed a great amount of ambition and a deep passion for music. She coupled that with a charitable spirit and received grants from the local government to host hip-hop workshops in detention center prisons in order to empower these individuals to have hope for change and a better life. Around the same time, the first song VASSY wrote reached #1 on National Radio in Australia. As a result, she very quickly attracted a fan base who respected her down-to-earth hustle. That translated to North America. Relocating to the States, she quietly entrenched herself into the world of electronic dance music, becoming one of the genre’s most ubiquitous & unique voices.