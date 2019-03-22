Seattle's home for dance
C895 Celebrates Womxn In Dance Music

C895 Celebrates Womxn in Dance – Natalia Eleni

Harmony Soleil
March 22, 2019
Getting local today as we continue to celebrate Womxn in Dance music with vocalist, song writer and performer Natalia Eleni! We sat down in the studio with the Fluencie collaborator about how she began her career early in life, connected with local musicians, her creative process, her future plans (including a performance with Fluencie at the 2019 Captiol Hill Block Party!) and so much more! Check out her full interview below and be on the look out for more from this amazing local artist!

 

 

Happy Women’s History Month! For the entire month of March, we are Celebrating Womxn in Dance Music with on air interviews, blog posts, mixes and MORE from some of the most influential womxn in the industry! Help us celebrate using #C895CelebratesWomxn!

