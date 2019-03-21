C895 Celebrates Womxn in Dance Music – Helen from Super Square

Check out the always dynamic Helen Eugene Nowik from Super Square! A singer, dancer & songwriter, Helen is an incredible entertainer and a true power house! We are incredibly lucky to have her at home, right here in the PNW! Not only is she inspiring and talented but she ALSO has the coolest hair!

Igniting dance floors with hardcore, club-rocking tracks, Super Square brings their expressive melodies and pop savvy hooks to the burgeoning EDM scene. This trio consisting of DJ Jimmy Hits, producer A_Rival, and vocalist Helen Eugene was originally created by Ben Lavee (Monster Energy resident DJ) as a way to bring new artistry to the prototypical DJ set. Their off-beat creativity and exceptional musical backgrounds allow them to produce their own music, write and perform their own lyrics, and choreograph their own live performances. From headlining Los Angeles’s most prestigious EDM club to their residency at Marquee Sydney, Super Square is setting out to forever change the nightclub experience around the world.

Happy Women’s History Month! For the entire month of March, we are Celebrating Womxn in Dance Music with on air interviews, blog posts, mixes and MORE from some of the most influential womxn in the industry! Help us celebrate using #C895CelebratesWomxn!