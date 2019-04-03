Seattle's home for dance
C895 Celebrates Womxn In Dance Music

Another Great Celebration of Womxn in Dance – In the Books!

Harmony Soleil
April 3, 2019
1 min read

With the ending of March we can put another successful Celebration of Womxn in Dance music in the books! Our second year featured interviews with artists like Caroline Kole, Haley Reinhart, Lexie Liu, Miss Min.d, Tuff Ghost & more! In total we have over twenty interviews up from womxn involved in all parts of the dance music industry.

We want to thank all of these incredible ladies for being a part of this years campaign & all of YOU for listening to the inspiring stories for the entire month of March! If you missed any of the interviews go you can check them all out here!

Are there any womxn that you’d like to see featured next year? Comment below!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

