Another Great Celebration of Womxn in Dance – In the Books!

With the ending of March we can put another successful Celebration of Womxn in Dance music in the books! Our second year featured interviews with artists like Caroline Kole, Haley Reinhart, Lexie Liu, Miss Min.d, Tuff Ghost & more! In total we have over twenty interviews up from womxn involved in all parts of the dance music industry.

We want to thank all of these incredible ladies for being a part of this years campaign & all of YOU for listening to the inspiring stories for the entire month of March! If you missed any of the interviews go you can check them all out here!

Are there any womxn that you’d like to see featured next year? Comment below!