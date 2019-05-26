C895 Anthems WeekendFeaturedPlaylists

#C895Anthems Holiday Weekend – DJ Tamm

Harmony Soleil
May 26, 2019
1 min read

As the host of one of the longest running shows on the station, Nocturnal Transmission, DJ Tamm is an insitution when it comes to the genre of trance and at this point a Seattle icon! He brings his knowledge of the genre to dive deep for his hour of trance inspired #C895Anthems!

Check out his full playlist and tweet yours @C895Radio and make sure to use #C895Anthems!

Delerium feat Sarah McLachlan “Silence” (Tiesto’s In Search Of Sunrise Mix)
Gouryella “Gouryella”
Oceanlab “Satellite”
Rank 1 “Airwave”
Three Drives “Greece 2000”
Dash Berlin feat Vera “Sky Falls Down”
Sasha “Xpander”
Darude “Sandstorm”
Motorcycle feat Jes “As the Rush Comes”
Bedrock “Heaven Scent”
Gareth Emery & Christina Novelli “Concrete Angel”
Armin Van Buuren “Blue Fear”
Veracocha “Carte Blanc”h
Dash Berlin vs Above & Beyond “Waiting For The Sun and Moon”
CRW “I Feel Love”
System F “Out Of The Blue”
Gouryella “Surga”

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Featured

Donate Your Ride This Memorial Day!

If you’d prefer to cook your hamburgers and dogs on your BBQ grill and not on your vehicle’s grille, check out our car donation page! We can provide freepick-up for just about any car, truck, or other vehicle standing in the way of your summer...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu