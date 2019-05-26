C895Anthems Holiday Weekend – DJ Tamm

As the host of one of the longest running shows on the station, Nocturnal Transmission, DJ Tamm is an insitution when it comes to the genre of trance and at this point a Seattle icon! He brings his knowledge of the genre to dive deep for his hour of trance inspired #C895Anthems!

Check out his full playlist and tweet yours @C895Radio and make sure to use #C895Anthems!

Delerium feat Sarah McLachlan “Silence” (Tiesto’s In Search Of Sunrise Mix)

Gouryella “Gouryella”

Oceanlab “Satellite”

Rank 1 “Airwave”

Three Drives “Greece 2000”

Dash Berlin feat Vera “Sky Falls Down”

Sasha “Xpander”

Darude “Sandstorm”

Motorcycle feat Jes “As the Rush Comes”

Bedrock “Heaven Scent”

Gareth Emery & Christina Novelli “Concrete Angel”

Armin Van Buuren “Blue Fear”

Veracocha “Carte Blanc”h

Dash Berlin vs Above & Beyond “Waiting For The Sun and Moon”

CRW “I Feel Love”

System F “Out Of The Blue”

Gouryella “Surga”